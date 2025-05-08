CATEGORIES
ASML Might Be Speeding Up The Clock On Its Eindhoven Expansion Plans

by Bruno FerreiraThursday, May 08, 2025, 05:27 PM EDT

When everyone is digging for gold, the best business is to sell shovels. That's probably the motto of ASML, the Dutch company that makes the high-end litography machines for most every high-end chip maker, like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung. ASML seemingly can't produce their systems fast enough, as it's reportedly sped up plans to expand its Eindhoven-based Brainport Industries Campus (BIC).

According to reports a year ago, ASML had the BIC expansion penned for completion around 2030, creating 20,000 new jobs for the region. However, a draft urban expansion plan recently presented by the Eindhoven municipality officials states something quite noteworthy: the expansion could be set for as early as 2028, shaving an entire two years off the initial estimate.

According to a Tweakers.net report, since the development plan is only a draft, it still has to undergo scrutiny from environmental associations and surrounding municipalities, among other entities. The Alderman for Brainport states in LinkedIn that the plan will be discussed with the city council in September. Tom's Hardware further states that the Dutch government has already shelled out €1.7 billion last year for the mega-project.

The facilities expansion is fairly massive, with an area of 357,000 m², or 50 American football fields. The sheer size of the expansion site will also necessitate a bus connection and, in the most Netherlands fashion possible, 4,200 bicycle parking spaces, alongside two garages.

ASML is in a pretty cushy spot and can easily afford the expansion, as its wares underpin most of contemporary high-end chip manufacturing worldwide. More to the point, the company's latest quarterly results display a €2.4 billion net income, with a 54% gross margin.

Tags:  Expansion, lithography, ASML
