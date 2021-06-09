CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, June 09, 2021, 01:42 PM EDT

Arcade1Up Revives Simpsons Arcade Machine To Relive 1990s Gaming Without The Quarters

Arcade1Up The Simpsons
Konami had a hit on its hands when it released a licensed arcade game based on The Simpsons way back in 1991, when arcade dens were still thriving. Now three decades later, Arcade1Up announced at E3 2021 that Bart Simpson and his family are making a glorious return to the arcade scene with an upcoming colorful cabinet.

It's pretty remarkable to think that The Simpsons is still relevant. Created by Matt Groening, The Simpsons first aired as a series of shorts in 1987 before being upgraded to a full-fledged standalone cartoon series in 1989. It has gone on to span 32 seasons consisting of more than 700 episodes, and is still being produced.

The Simpsons Arcade Cabinet

As for the arcade from back in the show's early days, I remember dropping more than a few quarters on the side-scrolling beat 'em up. The upcoming re-release brings back the four-player gameplay and joins other iconic revivals from Arcade1Up, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, another four-player game with support for online multiplayer. Make no mistake, retro gaming is alive and well.

You can expect The Simpsons arcade to be smaller than the one you might have played on back in the day (it measures 22.75 x 31 x 57.8 inches and sports a 17-inch display), though like Arcade1Up's other cabinets, there will be a riser available to add some height.

In addition to four-player support, features include Wi-Fi connectivity, an exclusive stool, a lit marquee, a clear deck protector, and a tin sign measuring 18 inches by 24 inches. You might also notice from the pictures that there is a trackball in the middle of the cabinet's deck. That because the arcade will also come with Simpsons Bowling!, a less successful licensed game, but a nice inclusion all the same.

Oddly enough, Arcade1Up has taken down its product page for its upcoming Simpsons arcade cabinet, perhaps because it will flesh out its announcement after E3, with more details. To that end, there's no mention of the price on the company's website, but reports suggest it will go for $599.99. Preorders are expected to open on July 15. That would make it a little over $100 more expensive than NBA Jam, which sells for $494.99 on Amazon.

Tags:  Konami, retro gaming, arcade1up, the simpsons

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment