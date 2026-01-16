ARC Raiders Dev Confirms New Maps For 2026 And Some Will Be Massive
Virgil Watkins, design lead at Embark, says that the company plans on releasing a variety of new maps in 2026, although he didn’t share an exact number. Fans of the larger maps, such as Spaceport and Blue Gate, will be happy to hear that there’s a good chance that upcoming maps “are even grander than what we've got now."
Introducing more maps isn’t the only way the development team will look to keep things interesting for players. It’s also focusing on giving players new ways of engaging with the game, to push them to “make different decisions with things [they’ve] already been using in one context, and trying to use it in a different way in another context.” In essence, providing opportunities where players can unleash their inner MacGyver with items like the zip lines, mines and noise makers.
For now, Embark doesn’t have a timeline set in stone for when players can expect this fresh batch of content. However, Watkins says that it does plan on sharing a “chunk of the roadmap for the upcoming months” sometime “soon.”
Watching Arc Raiders evolve as it attempts to solidify its spot alongside blockbusters like Fortnite will interesting to watch. It could prove to be a blueprint for other studios to follow with their own multiplayer efforts.