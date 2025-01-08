Aptera's Solar EV With Up To A 1,000-Mile Range Never Needs Plugged In

The car at CES is still as futuristic as before, with a flying car-like body shaped with the help of Pininfarina, claiming a drag coefficiency of a mere 0.13. The production version will probably raise that number, but the EV will still be one of the slipperiest cars in existence. Despite the slender silhouette, there's ample space for two passengers and a quite massive 32.5 cubic feet of space in the trunk/tail.





To provide improved balance and handling, the trike-wheeled setup has front steering, linked directly to a 201 hp 150 kW electric motor. At under 2,000 lbs curb weight, that's more than enough power for a six second dash to 60 mph and a top speed of 101 mph.