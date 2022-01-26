CATEGORIES
by Tim Sweezy
Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT

Apple's Shot On iPhone Challenge Wants Your Best Macro Photos, Here's How To Enter

Apple has announced its latest Shot on iPhone Challenge, and it wants you to get up close and personal with your smartphone. Not every iPhone user can enter, though—the latest challenge asks you to capture your best macro shot on an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Recently Apple made an odd decision to offer Android owners less for their smartphones. With chip prices skyrocketing, one would think Apple would be more apt to up the prices instead of nerfing them. But some good news for iPhone users came when it was leaked that WhatsApp may soon be enabling the option to migrate their chat history from an Android phone, which you will get less for from Apple if you trade it in, to an iPhone. Most recently, Apple announced its latest Shot on iPhone Challenge, which celebrates macro photography on the latest iPhone Pro lineup.

If you own an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can take part in Apple's latest photo challenge. The competition runs from January 25th to February 16, 2022. Apple wants you to share your favorite macro photos on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. There will be a panel of industry experts, along with Apple, who will review the submissions and select 10 winning photos. The selected photos will be showcased in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram, and other official Apple accounts. If chosen, your photo may also be used in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature new ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras, which are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Apple touts that the ultra-wide camera utilizes a much wider f/1.8 aperture and a new auto-focus system that brings 92 percent improvement for low-light environments. The result are images that appear brighter and sharper even in less than ideal lighting conditions.

macro iphone
Apple does give a few tips for taking macro photographs using an iPhone 13 Pro:

  • It says that some of the most impressive examples come from everyday items, such as a hairbrush, a food item, or a subject in nature like ice, snow, feathers, flowers, pets, etc. 
  • Be sure to get up close and personal with your subject. You can get as close as 2 centimeters (about 1 inch) away. 
  • You will want to place the primary point of focus near the center of the frame, because that will be the sharpest point of focus while shooting in macro. Once you frame the subject as you want it, you will then want to tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point. 
  • You can also try shooting at .5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or switch over to 1x for a tighter frame.
If you are interested in participating in the Shot on iPhone Challenge, and want to know who the judges will be, you can find a list on Apple's Newsroom. You can also share your entries on HotHardware's Discord. We don't have any say with who is chosen to win, but we would love to see what you capture on your iPhone 13 Pro (or any smartphone, for that matter).
