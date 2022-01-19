Apple Just Made Trading-In Your Android For An iPhone A Lot Less Attractive

It’s bizarre, but it looks like Apple wants Android users to switch to iPhone less than it used to. Overnight, the top amount of money the Cupertino-based smartphone maker will give for Android devices dropped like a rock.

Chip prices are skyrocketing, so you might think that older Samsung Galaxy devices would be worth more. Not in Apple’s eyes, as the company will only offer up to $405 for a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, down from $545 just the day before.

Sure, you could always sell your device on your own, and probably make more from it in the process. However, private selling has its own pitfalls. There are numerous scammers who prey on the uninitiated, making it difficult to sell your Android phone or tablet without a big hassle.

Just handing your device over to Apple and getting your trade-in dollars deducted from the price of your new iPhone 13 Pro is much more convenient. Alas, that convenience comes at a cost, and that cost is steeper than before. Here’s a list of what Android devices Apple will accept in trade, how much you might receive, and the previous trade-in value. It’s important to note that these prices assume your phone or tablet is in like-new condition.