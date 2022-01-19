CATEGORIES
Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 04:59 PM EDT

Apple Just Made Trading-In Your Android For An iPhone A Lot Less Attractive

A trio of Android devices, worth much less today than yesterday

It’s bizarre, but it looks like Apple wants Android users to switch to iPhone less than it used to. Overnight, the top amount of money the Cupertino-based smartphone maker will give for Android devices dropped like a rock.

Chip prices are skyrocketing, so you might think that older Samsung Galaxy devices would be worth more. Not in Apple’s eyes, as the company will only offer up to $405 for a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, down from $545 just the day before.

Hand holding an iPhone

Sure, you could always sell your device on your own, and probably make more from it in the process. However, private selling has its own pitfalls. There are numerous scammers who prey on the uninitiated, making it difficult to sell your Android phone or tablet without a big hassle.

Just handing your device over to Apple and getting your trade-in dollars deducted from the price of your new iPhone 13 Pro is much more convenient. Alas, that convenience comes at a cost, and that cost is steeper than before. Here’s a list of what Android devices Apple will accept in trade, how much you might receive, and the previous trade-in value. It’s important to note that these prices assume your phone or tablet is in like-new condition.

  • Google Pixel 5 — $235 ($315)
  • Google Pixel 4 XL — $135 ($180)
  • Google Pixel 4 — $110 ($150)
  • Google Pixel 4a — $120 ($160)
  • Google Pixel 3 XL — $50 ($70)
  • Google Pixel 3 — $45 ($55)
  • Google Pixel 3a XL — $50 ($55)
  • Google Pixel 3a — $50 (no change)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 — $260 ($325)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus — $325 ($435)
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus — $205 ($275)
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 — $150 ($205)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus — $170 ($185)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 — $150 ($160)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e — $120 ($130)
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus — $80 ($95)
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 — $65 ($75)
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus — $60 (no change)
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 — $50 (no change)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — $405 ($545)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 — $285 ($385)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — $175 ($235)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 — $120 ($130)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 — $45 ($65)
