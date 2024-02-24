Apple’s iPad Mini Hits A New Low Price, $100 Off With This Great Deal
Are you in the market for a reading and drawing tablet, or other Apple accouterments for your tech kit? Amazon has a few sales going right now that can save you big bucks on some solid Apple gear, from iPads to AirPods and AirTags; there is something for everyone in these deals. Without further ado, let’s take a bite out of this apple and see what is in store.
Leading off the pack, we have our strongest deal of the day with the Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $249 or 24% off the regular price. This iPad is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and is paired with 64GB of storage. All of this is hidden beneath the 10.2” Retina display with sRGB color and support for the 1st Generation Apple Pencil. This is also one of the last iPads with Touch ID built into the top button if you are into physical biometrics rather than the newer Face ID.
Following that up, you might need an audio pairing to listen to music, books, or movies with that iPad, which is where the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99 or 23% off come in. While these are not the newest earbuds, they are more than high enough quality thanks to the Apple H1 Headphone Chip. This chip also only draws a little power with up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge and 24 total hours when you use the charging case.
Besides this cool tech, you may want to keep track of your items, whether that is a backpack, car, keys, or otherwise. Enter the Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $78 or 21% off the regular price. These handy trackers can be affixed to darn near anything you please and can be slotted into keychain holders, hidden compartments, or otherwise. This lets you know where your stuff is at all times using the Apple FindMy network and can help you locate items close to you using Ultra Wideband technology with select iPhone models.
Of course, there are a couple of other deals available, which you can check out below if any of these do not strike your fancy. If you do snag any one of them, though, let us know in the comments section below, and happy deal hunting.
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) - $549.99 (15% off)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) - $699.99 (12% off)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - $159 (6% off)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $199.99 (20% off)