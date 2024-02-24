CATEGORIES
home News

Apple’s iPad Mini Hits A New Low Price, $100 Off With This Great Deal

by Nathan OrdSaturday, February 24, 2024, 11:55 AM EDT
apples ipad mini hits a new low price 100 off with this deal
Are you in the market for a reading and drawing tablet, or other Apple accouterments for your tech kit? Amazon has a few sales going right now that can save you big bucks on some solid Apple gear, from iPads to AirPods and AirTags; there is something for everyone in these deals. Without further ado, let’s take a bite out of this apple and see what is in store.

Leading off the pack, we have our strongest deal of the day with the Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $249 or 24% off the regular price. This iPad is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and is paired with 64GB of storage. All of this is hidden beneath the 10.2” Retina display with sRGB color and support for the 1st Generation Apple Pencil. This is also one of the last iPads with Touch ID built into the top button if you are into physical biometrics rather than the newer Face ID.

airpods apples ipad mini hits a new low price 100 off with this deal

Following that up, you might need an audio pairing to listen to music, books, or movies with that iPad, which is where the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99 or 23% off come in. While these are not the newest earbuds, they are more than high enough quality thanks to the Apple H1 Headphone Chip. This chip also only draws a little power with up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge and 24 total hours when you use the charging case.

airtag apples ipad mini hits a new low price 100 off with this deal

Besides this cool tech, you may want to keep track of your items, whether that is a backpack, car, keys, or otherwise. Enter the Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $78 or 21% off the regular price. These handy trackers can be affixed to darn near anything you please and can be slotted into keychain holders, hidden compartments, or otherwise. This lets you know where your stuff is at all times using the Apple FindMy network and can help you locate items close to you using Ultra Wideband technology with select iPhone models.

Of course, there are a couple of other deals available, which you can check out below if any of these do not strike your fancy. If you do snag any one of them, though, let us know in the comments section below, and happy deal hunting.
Tags:  deals, Apple, ipad, (NASDAQ:APPL), airpods
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment