Apple’s Back To School Deals Start Early With $100 Off M1 MacBook Air And More

by Lane BabuderSaturday, June 25, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT
Summer may have just started, but Apple is already offering some big Back-To-School discounts on a few popular products, including the M1-powered MacBook Air.

Today's students are on the go more than ever before, especially with the explosion in remote learning. So, a portable system like the 2020 Apple MacBook Air (pictured above) is a great lightweight option. This MacBook Air sports 8GB of RAM, 256GB of solid state storage, and Apple's own M1 processor, which offers up to 18 hours of battery life in this configuration. This great little device is on sale for $899, or roughly 10% off, a savings of $100.



If you prefer the tablet form factor, the 2022 Apple iPad Air WiFi might fit the bill and it is one sale as well. This WiFi edition, like the MacBook Air above, also sports an M1 chip, and comes with 256GB of storage. It also has stereo landscape speakers for a great audio experience in landscape mode. While photography isn't always practical with a tablet, this particular model comes with a 12 megapixel cameras, back and front. Grab it now for $559, which is $40 off its usual price.


While both the MacBook Air and the iPad Air have decent integrated speakers for their small form factors, sometimes you want just a little privacy and much more fidelity. That is where the Apple Airpods Max come in. These Bluetooth active-noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones use Apple's H1 chip to provide optimal sound processing for Apple products. They offer up to 20 hours of listening or talk time between chargers, with the Active Noise Cancelling and spatial audio features enabled. At a 13% discount, these cans are normally $549, but you can pick them up for $479 today.

Apple's got many more items on sale currently, some with huge 30%+ discounts, check out a few more below.

Apple Airpods Pro - $174.99 (30% off, save $74.01)
Apple Airpods (2nd Generation) - $99.99 (37% off, save  $59.01)
Apple Watch SE - $259 (16% off, save $50)
Tags:  deals, Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), MacBook-Air, ipad-air
