Apple’s 2022 M2 MacBook Air Hits Its Lowest Price Ever With This Deal
There are a multitude of great deals to be had on an array of Apple devices, included the recently released MaBook Air, which is built around the latest M2 chip.
The 2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, which is pictured above, features a 13.6-inch liquid retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. With the discount available today you can save $100 over the $1,199 MSRP, making it only $1,099. That's a fairly large discount for a device that was only made available last month. In fact, this is its lowest price yet.
Next we have the Air's big brother, the 2022 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chip. The hardware specs are similar, but MacBook Pro is larger and thicker with more port options compared to the Air, so if you need those extra ports and want a bigger screen, the MacBook Pro is the better option. It's also on sale for $150 off its normal retail price, bringing the total ask down to $1,149.
While the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro Chip is priced higher than the newer M2 variant, this particular configuration has much higher specs. In addition to the M1 Pro chip with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, this machine has a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This configuration will run you $2,199, but that's still down from the normal $2,499, for a savings of $300.
If you're looking for something a bit more portable, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64 GB) is a solid choice for anyone who prefers the tablet form factor. With support for the Apple Pencil this device is excellent for artists as well as readers, just looking to consume media. It is powered by the Apple A13 chip and has 64 GB of storage. This config is only $299 right now, which is a 9% discount over the regular price.
This one is obviously not an Apple device, but the 2021 HP 15 Laptop is a solid piece of hardware from HP, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB HD. If you're not an Apple fan and want to score some savings on a nice, but affordable Windows-based laptop, this is a good choice at $679.99, which is reduced over $60 from the normal retail price of $743.31.