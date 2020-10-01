Apple Offers This Last Ditch Fix For Watch GPS And Battery Life Woes In WatchOS 7

This is honestly pretty brutal on Apple’s part. I’ve been hit by this for 2 1/2 weeks now on my brand new S6 Apple Watch which has effectively negated most of the health benefits I’d otherwise be getting from it. I’ve already unpaired & restored the watch which did not help, and now they want me to do the same for my phone and hope that fixes it?







What kind of solution is that? How did a bug this major make it through to GM and we still have no solution for it other than a glorified “maybe turn it off and back on again and see if that works?”





