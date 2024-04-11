Ghost Touch Issue Haunts Apple Watch Displays But There's An Easy DIY Fix
Just when Apple figured its latest firmware update solved the ongoing ghost touch issue for Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 owners, the problem has not only persisted, but has apparently spread to older watches as well, like the three-year old Series 7. While the hope is that Apple will quickly drop another update to fix this, others have offered up a temporary solution.
For months now, a growing number of users of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 have complained about false (or ghost) touches on their watches, where their screens behave like they're being tapped on their own. Some have been so severe that the watches are rendered unusable.
Apple finally acknowledged the problem in February, informing its Authorized Service Providers not to replace affected units and instead advise customers to wait for the next software fix. When Apple released the March watchOS 10.4 update—which specifically mentioned a fix for the phantom touch—users quickly found out that the bug persisted.
This has JUST been extended to series 7, series 8, as well as ultra 1 just FYI— Stella - Fudge (@StellaFudge) April 10, 2024
Apple has advised us not to replace watches for this issue and to tell people to basically force restart the watch by holding both buttons together for 10 seconds and also keep your watches up-to-date https://t.co/klrVeYhkD0
In the meantime, complaints are growing. Some users practically had their watches call emergency services or ghost tapped their lock screens causing them to be locked out of their watches. The only solution for some has been to either lock their screen for touches or stop using their watches altogether.