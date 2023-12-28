Apple Watch Sales To Resume After Apple Wins Emergency Appeal To Block ITC Import Ban

"Apple’s teams have worked tirelessly over many years to develop technology that empowers users with industry-leading health, wellness and safety features and we are pleased the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has stayed the exclusion order while it considers our request to stay the order pending our full appeal," Apple said following the ruling.





Apple restarted in-store sales immediately, and online sales began again on Thursday. This is just a temporary stay—the ITC will need to reply to the court by January 10, 2024, but Apple will no doubt continue seeking a longer pause.

The Apple Watch Series 9.