Apple Watch Series 10 Is Slashed To An All-Time Low Price With This Deal

by Paul LillySunday, January 05, 2025, 11:43 AM EDT
Black and Blue Apple Watch Series 2 watches on a gray gradient background.
As we embark on a brand new year, hopefully the holiday season that just passed was kind to you all. We also hope that Santa brought you whatever gift(s) you were hoping for on Christmas morning. However, if one those gifts was a smartwatch and he didn't come through, you can take the matter into your own hands and save some jingle in the process.

There are several smartwatch deals in effect right now, one of which is an all-time low price for the Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, GPS)—it's marked down to $329 at Best Buy (save $70). Or you can save even more by going the open box route, with Best Buy selling an open box Apple Watch Series 10 marked in excellent condition for $259.99.

The Series 10 is the latest generation model. It sits in between the 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE (lower end) and Apple Watch Ultra 2 (higher end). Compared to previous models, the OLED display on the Apple Watch Series 10 is both bigger and brighter (offered in both 42mm as linked and 46mm size options), and is also thinner and lighter.

Like most smartwatches, it offers a litany of features to keep on top of your overall health and fitness, including high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, sleep tracking , fall and crash detection, and a lot more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Prefer a Wear OS model instead? You can find deals within the Wear OS ecosystem as well, including this Samsung Galaxy FE (40mm, LTE) that's on sale for $199.99 at Amazon (save $50). It's marked as a limited time deal, and also represents another all-time low price.

The Galaxy Watch FE is Samsung's latest model too. What's nice about this deal is you're getting LTE connectivity without spending a big premium, which isn't always the case in real of wearables. It also features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display powered by a Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB RAM, 16GB of storage, aluminum construction, and an array of sensors to help with your health and fitness goals.

Here are some more smartwatch deals...
