Apple Vision Pro Teardown Reveals Optical Delights And Creepy Tech

To keep all of this technology cool, Nidec Blower fans are behind each eye area, to help manage and dissipate heat. Behind all of the complex and intricate moving motors, the stars of the show really come down to the complex optical systems found throughout the headset.What users experience is often just on the surface, such as when one has a persona profile, which is your likeness turned into a virtual avatar for FaceTime. Behind the scenes, all of the optics and cameras are hard at work creating this magical and sometimes odd experience.If a distant alien civilization found this technology one day, they would no doubt be intrigued. When looking inside , it is evident it is the workings of an advanced component. It's very potent, and even this article was written entirely while inside of Apple's Vision Pro playground.