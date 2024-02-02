Apple Rushes To Fix A Vision Pro Zero Day Exploit, Announces 600 Apps For Today's Launch
The Apple Vision Pro is a product that will have a trajectory which every tech enthusiast will be watching. As consumers start to get their hands on this unique product, launch day often comes with a bevy of news to keep track of. We mention this because Apple has announced that its Vision Pro will initially support at least 600 new apps built for specifically for it, solidifying early support.
While there are over 1 million apps that Apple says will also be compatible, the uniqueness of Vision Pro certainly merits custom-tailored (or native, if you will) apps for maximum effectiveness. Along with this news, Apple has also released an early security update for Vision Pro to address a potential exploit before it can become an issue.
The inclusion of 600 apps for Vision Pro is no surprise, as Apple has been building a massive ecosystem of apps and content for several years across its devices. On the entertainment front, apps such as Apple TV will provide unique and immersive content to users that won't be replicated on standard devices. Having a large virtual screen in front of users is certainly appealing if executed well, along with surround sound and curated content.
With gaming, there is a plethora of opportunity here for Apple to expand on the popularity of Apple Arcade, and gain some high-end marketshare on that front from other popular headsets.
Productivity is a major area where Apple plans to focus its efforts, with the idea that spatial computing can replace the traditional desktop for some users. Apps such as Zoom, popular with work-from-home, can be a starting point for those dipping their feet into this immersive world that Apple is aiming for.
If users will ultimately buy into the idea of Vision Pro as a replacement or supplemental device for work and play remains to be seen. While there is no killer app available yet, the Apple ecosystem is robust and the technology is sufficiently capable to provide an experience not available elsewhere yet.
While new apps are always needed to prove a products seaworthiness upon its maiden voyage, security is just as important. Apple has quickly released a security update addressing "maliciously crafted web content which may lead to arbitrary code execution." This update is part of visionOS 1.0.1 for developers, and visionOS1.0.2 for those with visionOS1.0.
While Vision Pro won't have the same number of users as Apple's iPhone, there will be a sufficient user base that makes security updates like this vital. Apple products have a reputation for being less likely to have issues such as malware, so keeping that reputation on a halo product such as Vision Pro is certainly in Apple's best interest.
