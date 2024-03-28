Apple Vision Pro Gets Its First Discount Plus Deals On MacBooks And AirTags





It hasn't been a full two months since Apple's Vision Pro headset released to retail, but that's apparently enough time for it to go on sale. Sorta, kinda, that is—Apple is not offering the Vision Pro for a discount (not yet, anyway), but the folks at Woot, which is owned by Amazon, are offering up Apple's high-tech gadget for $200 below its MSRP.





Apple Vision Pro (256GB) for $3,299 at Woot (6% off), with a limit of one per customer. Not that we imagine there are many people who might be interested in stocking up on multiple units, save for perhaps resellers with deep pockets. At $3,299, it's still a pricey headset, especially if you're a first-time and/or casual VR user. But hey, that's $200 saved, which you could apply towards a $499 AppleCare+ warranty. Yes, even the beefed up warranty package is expensive, but almost a necessity when you consider Apple's

That means you can score thefor, with a limit of one per customer. Not that we imagine there are many people who might be interested in stocking up on multiple units, save for perhaps resellers with deep pockets. At $3,299, it's still a pricey headset, especially if you're a first-time and/or casual VR user. But hey, that's $200 saved, which you could apply towards a $499 AppleCare+ warranty. Yes, even the beefed up warranty package is expensive, but almost a necessity when you consider Apple's outrageous repair costs for the Vision Pro.





Woot says the discount is celebration of Prime Appreciation Days, which is a special event of savings that runs through April 5, 2024. However, note that the sale on the Vision Pro may not last until then—it's "valid for a limited time only, while supplies last."





Also take note of the sizing disclaimer—the model being offered up comes with a 21W light seal, small dual loop band, and small solo knit band. You're bypassing Apple's sizing tool to ensure a proper fit with this deal. If the fit isn't right, you'll need to order a different size seal and bands separately.





Amazon and a Best Buy.

Meanwhile, if you're just looking for a cheap foray into VR territory, Meta recently dropped the price of its Quest 2 headset to $199, which you can find onand a













Apple's 2024 MacBook Air with M3 silicon inside—it's on sale for $999 at Amazon (save $100). It's not a huge discount, but this is another gadget that is relatively new, with Apple having released it to retail just a few weeks ago. You can also bag a discount onsilicon inside—it's on sale for. It's not a huge discount, but this is another gadget that is relatively new, with Apple having released it to retail just a few weeks ago.





This is the entry-level 13.6-inch variant with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Fortunately, however, Apple reversed course from its M2-based predecessor and went back to using two NAND flash memory chips for SSD storage chores in the entry-level model. While that may seem like a minor thing, it can have a dramatic impact (for the better) on storage performance





M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is on sale for $1,399 at Amazon (save $100). in both cases, this is the first time that the 2024 MacBook Air has been offered for a $100 discount. If you need more RAM and storage, theis on sale for. in both cases, this is the first time that the 2024 MacBook Air has been offered for a $100 discount.













4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers for a chunky discount—the pack is available for $74.99 at Amazon (save $24.01). There are a lot of places these can go—vehicles, pet collars, keychains, cars, motorcycles, wallets, purses, and the list goes on. Finally, you can score atrackers for a chunky discount—the pack is available for. There are a lot of places these can go—vehicles, pet collars, keychains, cars, motorcycles, wallets, purses, and the list goes on.



