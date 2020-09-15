Apple Watch Time Flies Virtual Event Kicks Off Today: When To Tune And What To Expect





Well, my Apple Watch Series 5 is about to obsolete, how fantastic. I'm kidding, of course—I'm sure it will be remain relevant after today, but that said, Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 6 today during a scheduled event, which currently sports the caption " Time flies ." Yes it does, Apple, it surely does (especially in tech).

Watch The Scheduled Apple Event Right Here

10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). You can catch it on Apple will be livestreaming the event from Apple Park. It is scheduled to commence today at. You can catch it on Apple's YouTube channel , or stick around right here at HotHardware, as we have embedded the video below...









Apple has not provided many details about the event, other than when it will take place, and of course the "Time flies" teaser, which is clearly an indication that an Apple Watch announcement is imminent. As for the iPhone 12 , under normal circumstances, it would likely get announced this month as well. But with COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, it's likely we will not see an iPhone announcement today.

What To Expect At Today's Apple Event

So, what will Apple actually announce today? We can't say for sure, but according to Evan Blass , a usually reliable leaker, we will indeed be treated to some Apple Watch announcements. Specifically, he says Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 6 in two sizes, with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity.





Other rumors have pegged the upcoming Apple Watch having a new blood oxygen sensor, to detect and monitor oxygen levels in the blood. The Series 6 may also get a slightly bigger battery, and maybe faster hardware. Beyond those things, we will have to wait and see.





He also mentions an Apple Watch SE, also in two sizes, and also with Bluetooth and LTE models.





Beyond the wearables, Blass says Apple is expected to announce some new iPad models, including a fourth generation iPad Air powered by an Bionic A14 processor with USB-C connectivity, and an eighth generation iPad powered by a Bionic A12X with a Lightening port.





Some of the comments have called into question the accuracy of the iPad details, particularly because it would be highly unusual to outfit an iPad with a new SoC before it finds its way into a new iPhone model.





Other rumors have suggested that the updated iPad Air will feature a mostly all-front display, without a notch or Touch ID sensor. We'll have to wait and see.

