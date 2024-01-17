CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Takes A Bitter Bite Out Of Trade-In Values On iPhone, Watches And Macs

by Paul LillyWednesday, January 17, 2024, 10:55 AM EDT
Apple Watch and several iPhones on a gray gradient background.
Apple might be the top smartphone brand as it relates to market share after edging out Samsung for the distinction, but it isn't celebrating by cutting prices or offering new promotions to keep the momentum going. In fact, the Cupertino outfit just shuffled its trade-in values on iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, and Android devices with some surprise changes.

Perhaps in a strategic effort to bring more users over to its ecosystem, Apple bumped up the trade-in value on a spattering of Android devices, including Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra (now worth up to $345 versus $340 previously) and Galaxy S22 (up to $195 versus $190), and Google's Pixel 6 Pro (up to $145 versus $140). However, most Android devices saw a decrease in their trade-in values, and same goes with the majority of Apple's own devices.

The new adjustments run the gamut from small decreases, like the MacBook Air's trade-in value dropping from $570 previously to $550 currently, to bigger cuts, such as the Apple Watch Ultra's trade-in value falling from $425 previously to $390 currently.

Mac trade-in values on Apple's website.

Here are a few more examples...
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $620 (down from $650)
  • iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $520 (down from $570)
  • iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $450 (down from $470)
  • iPhone 14: Up to $400 (down from $430)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $500 (down from 580)
  • iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $420 (down from $480)
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $370 (down from $450)
  • iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $270 (down from $300)
  • iPhone XS Max: Up to $150 (down from $170)
  • Apple Watch Series 8: Up to $185 (down from $190)
  • Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $155 (down from $160)
  • Mac Studio: Up to $1,070 (down from $1,360)
  • MacBook Pro: Up To $990 (down from $1,070)
  • Mac Pro: Up to $900 (down from $1,000)
  • iMac Pro: Up to $500 (down from $550)
  • iMac: Up to $440 (down from $460)
  • iMac mini: Up to $410 (down from $450)
Interestingly, Apple's iPad trade-in prices remain unchanged. As was the case before these newest cuts went into effect, trade-in values come in at up to $580 for the iPad Pro, $325 for the iPad Air, and $260 as high points for the iPad and iPad mini. Those may change whenever Apple gets around to rolling out updated iPad devices, some of which are rumored to feature OLED displays.

Fist-bump to MacRumors for spotting the retooled figures. If you're wondering what your device is worth to Apple, visit its trade-in website to look it up.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, Mac, (NASDAQ:AAPL), Apple Watch
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment