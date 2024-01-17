Apple Takes A Bitter Bite Out Of Trade-In Values On iPhone, Watches And Macs





Apple might be the top smartphone brand as it relates to market share after edging out Samsung for the distinction, but it isn't celebrating by cutting prices or offering new promotions to keep the momentum going. In fact, the Cupertino outfit just shuffled its trade-in values on iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, and Android devices with some surprise changes.





Perhaps in a strategic effort to bring more users over to its ecosystem, Apple bumped up the trade-in value on a spattering of Android devices, including Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra (now worth up to $345 versus $340 previously) and Galaxy S22 (up to $195 versus $190), and Google's Pixel 6 Pro (up to $145 versus $140). However, most Android devices saw a decrease in their trade-in values, and same goes with the majority of Apple's own devices.





The new adjustments run the gamut from small decreases, like the MacBook Air's trade-in value dropping from $570 previously to $550 currently, to bigger cuts, such as the Apple Watch Ultra's trade-in value falling from $425 previously to $390 currently.













Here are a few more examples...

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $620 (down from $650)

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $520 (down from $570)

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $450 (down from $470)

iPhone 14: Up to $400 (down from $430)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $500 (down from 580)

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $420 (down from $480)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $370 (down from $450)

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $270 (down from $300)

iPhone XS Max: Up to $150 (down from $170)

Apple Watch Series 8: Up to $185 (down from $190)

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $155 (down from $160)

Mac Studio: Up to $1,070 (down from $1,360)

MacBook Pro: Up To $990 (down from $1,070)

Mac Pro: Up to $900 (down from $1,000)

iMac Pro: Up to $500 (down from $550)

iMac: Up to $440 (down from $460)

iMac mini: Up to $410 (down from $450)



Interestingly, Apple's iPad trade-in prices remain unchanged. As was the case before these newest cuts went into effect, trade-in values come in at up to $580 for the iPad Pro, $325 for the iPad Air, and $260 as high points for the iPad and iPad mini. Those may change whenever Apple gets around to rolling out updated iPad devices , some of which are rumored to feature OLED displays.



