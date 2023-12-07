Apple's Next-Gen iPad Plans Revealed And It Includes OLED, M3 MacBook Air Coming Too
Apple is looking to strengthen sales in 2024 by making upgrades to the iPad Pro and Macbook Air, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The iPad is struggling; it’s currently the product that generates the least amount of revenue for the company and is seeing sales slip to its lowest point since early 2020, says Gurman.
Apple is hoping to boost demand by making key changes to the iPad Pro. The first will be adding Apple’s latest M3 chip to the tablet, giving it a nice boost over the current M2 offering. The more significant change will be the switch to an OLED display, which will give prospective buyers something that they will more easily be able to see as they use the device as opposed to gawking at benchmarks of how the M3 stacks up to the M2.
The ecosystem of accessories is a big part of what has made the iPad such a success, and Apple has its eye on making changes to one of the most popular that it hopes will also make a difference for buyers. According to Gurman, “Something else coming with the new iPad Pro, I’m told, is a revamped Magic Keyboard. The new accessory makes the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop than the current setup and adds a larger trackpad.”
The Macbook Air is also going to be getting a bit of bump, and will be swapping the current M2 chip for an M3 chip. At the moment it appears as if this will be the only change to the Macbook Air, and it won’t be seeing any changes as drastic as the iPad Pro’s inclusion of an OLED display.
Apple will need to hope that the OLED display is enough to entice current owners or bring in a new set of buyers, because the move from an M2 to the M3 is unlikely to move the needle.