When M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini And iMac Devices Are Expected To Arrive

While the M4 iPad Pro has made a splash, and converted many Mac users with its great form factor, M4 on Macs should prove exciting. Interestingly, Apple appears to have skipped the M3 generation for some of its heavier hitting machines.The 2023 Mac Pro and Mac Studio both carry the M2 Ultra chip as the latest and most powerful option, unlike the MacBook Pro which was upgraded with M3 Max. It appears Apple may prefer a staggered release and occasionally skipping a generation for some of its Macs, especially the more expensive workstation models.There may also be some design changes looming for some models during the next update cycle. Apple is always pushing for thinner, and more efficient devices, especially with its laptops. The Mac Pro, filling in its own niche for users who need PCIe lanes, has also been around in its current design since the 2019 Intel Mac Pro. The Mac Studio likewise has not changed since its release, but you can argue both devices already have a functional and form fitting form factor.Apple typically focuses a lot of its resources on iPhone, with the next iPhone 16 being anticipated in the fall as well. If the new AI features will prod users into upgrading on both iOS and macOS remains to be seen, but we should see some new M4 Macs this fall if Gurman's information is accurate.