Apple Sounds Security Alarm For Billions Of iPhone Users, Update Now

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, January 28, 2025, 03:29 PM EDT
body explioting security flaw
Apple has rolled out iOS 18.3, which addresses 29 security vulnerabilities. Apart from a vulnerability with the core media framework that could have been exploited in earlier iOS versions before 17.2, which has also been addressed, there's generally no cause for concern as long as you promptly update to this latest iOS version.

This update addresses a plethora of salient issues that deal with the performance, security, and usability of Apple devices. Here are some of them. The accessibility flaw is registered on the CVE program as CVE-2025.24141. This flaw allows bad actors with physical access to an unlocked iPhone to bypass the lock on the Photos app and access images. This could likely result in the intrusion of user's privacy.

hero ios 18 update fixes vulnerabilities
CVE-2025-24137 allows attackers to terminate apps abruptly to execute arbitrary code on an iPhone.

Another security flaw fixed in this update is tracked as CVE-2025-24085. Yes, this was the flaw that had been identified earlier. It allows malicious third-party applications to elevate privileges. The flaw tracked as CVE-2025-24137 allows attackers to terminate running applications abruptly or to execute arbitrary code on the device.

The CVE-2025-24107 and CVE-2025-24159 flaws affect the Kernel, a key component of the iOS. Discovered by an anonymous researcher, both flaws allow malicious applications to gain root privileges and enable malicious applications to run arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

The update also resolved four security vulnerabilities in Webkit which, if exploited, could expose unique information about the user and their device, lead to a denial of service, cause unexpected process crash, and a command injection.

If you are wondering why Apple has chosen not to disclose detailed information about these vulnerabilities and their fixes, it’s primarily to provide users with enough time to update to iOS 18.3. If specifics were revealed too soon, malicious actors could exploit the details to target iPhone users before they’ve had the opportunity to secure their devices.

What should you do to protect yourself from the aforementioned security flaws? It's simple: update to iOS 18.3, and your iPhone will be patched against 29 vulnerabilities fixed with the update. If you don't know how to do this, here are easy steps to help you.

As shown below, Open your Settings app, Tap General > Software Update > Update Now.

body update ios
body iphone ios18 %20supported devices

Have you tried the steps above but still can not update to iOS 18.3? Don't panic; just ensure your iPhone has internet access, and if you still cannot find your “Update now” button, it is likely that your iPhone version does not support this update. Of course, you know what that means. Apple has published a list of supported devices. Check the list above to know if your iPhone supports the recent update.
Tags:  Apple, security, ios, ios-18
