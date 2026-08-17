Apple Sounds Mercenary Spyware Alarm For Millions Of iPhone Users

Apple Threat Detection notification - Image: Apple

To ensure recipients take notice and take immediate action before falling victim to these phishing attempts, Apple is delivering warnings through three specific channels. First, an official Apple Threat Notification alert appears on the user's iPhone Lock Screen and within the main Settings menu. Second, an email is dispatched from `threat-notifications@email.apple.com` to any address associated with the target's Apple account. Finally, a prominent banner displays at the top of the screen whenever the user signs into `account.apple.com`. Take note that legitimate Apple threat notifications will never ask users to click external links, open email attachments, download third-party profiles, or reveal their Apple Account passwords or verification codes.





Two examples of iOS threat notifications - Image: Apple

