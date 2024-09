Apple Readies Major M4 Mac Overhaul And Cheaper iPad Tablets

What else can we expect from Apple this fall? If you are waiting for an M4 Mac Pro or Mac Studio, these likely are not coming until sometime in 2025. We should see a new M4 iMac, however, taking advantage of the new chip in this slim all-in-one design. The iMac has had a more interesting update history the last several years, not as frequent as expected. With the Mac Studio and Studio Display taking on the role for many who want a desktop Mac and screen, the iMac still remains a good option for many.The Mac Mini is also slated for an update this fall, and may be the most major physical change overall. it should get the M4 and M4 Pro chips as the other new Macs, but it will also get a new redesign. This new design is rumored to be even smaller than the existing Mac Mini, making for one of the smallest desktop devices available. Together with M4 Apple silicon, the performance and efficiency should also make it one of the best performers for its size and price.The new Macs will also get macOS 15, Sequoia, which mirrors some features of iOS 18. Apple Intelligence is being heavily marketed by Apple, but most of its relevant features will only come months after release, much like on iPhone. Older Apple silicon devices like M1 Macs will also be able to run Apple Intelligence, but Intel-based machines will be left behind. The RAM is unknown, but starting with 16GB of RAM would be a great step for Apple to take with its new Macs.The M4 Mac event , pricing, and release dates are still unknown, but we can expect more information soon as we near October and a potential announcement.