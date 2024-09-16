Apple Readies Major M4 Mac Overhaul And Cheaper iPad Tablets
We already have the M4 Apple silicon in the iPad Pro, where it has impressed with blisteringly fast single-core performance and impressive multi-core chops. The MacBook Pro, Apple's most popular Mac, is next in line to get these powerful chips. First, we should see a more entry-level M4 14-inch MacBook Pro. There should also be a higher-spec MacBook Pro model in both 14-inch and 16-inch form factors, with the top M4 chips inside. These were previously called the M3 Pro and M3 Max, so we may likely see the same for the M4 Apple silicon.
The amount of included RAM will also be of interest on the lower-spec models. Apple starts out at just 8GB of RAM on its M3 MacBook Pros, which is a paltry amount in 2024, especially for a product with a "Pro" (short for professional) designation. Even its new iPhone seems to have 8GB of RAM now. Therefore, it would be a good move if Apple can provide more RAM as a starting point, especially with the advent of Apple Intelligence.
The Mac Mini is also slated for an update this fall, and may be the most major physical change overall. it should get the M4 and M4 Pro chips as the other new Macs, but it will also get a new redesign. This new design is rumored to be even smaller than the existing Mac Mini, making for one of the smallest desktop devices available. Together with M4 Apple silicon, the performance and efficiency should also make it one of the best performers for its size and price.
The new Macs will also get macOS 15, Sequoia, which mirrors some features of iOS 18. Apple Intelligence is being heavily marketed by Apple, but most of its relevant features will only come months after release, much like on iPhone. Older Apple silicon devices like M1 Macs will also be able to run Apple Intelligence, but Intel-based machines will be left behind. The RAM is unknown, but starting with 16GB of RAM would be a great step for Apple to take with its new Macs.
The M4 Mac event, pricing, and release dates are still unknown, but we can expect more information soon as we near October and a potential announcement.