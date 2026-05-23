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Apple Memorial Day Deals Drop MacBooks, AirPods And iPads To New Low Prices

by Paul LillySaturday, May 23, 2026, 09:42 AM EDT
Apple MacBook Air being put into a backpack.
We still have another month to go before the summer season officially begins, but if you are wanting to get a jump on some back-to-school shopping, now is a good time to do so. Memorial Day weekend deals are springing up, and we're seeing some all-time low prices on select Apple gear, including great prices on MacBook Air and iPad devices.

2026 Apple MacBook Air Is Up To 18% Off

Over on Amazon, you can score the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M5 chip for $899.99 (18% off, save $200). This is the newest version of the MacBook Air and with this sale, it's dropped to a new low price, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel.

This one features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 2560x1664 resolution and 500 nits brightness. It's powered by Apple's M5 silicon equipped with a 10-core CPU (4 super cores and 6 efficiency cores), 8-core CPU, and 16-core neural engine.

Other specs include 16GB of unified system memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), dual Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports (supports charging, DispayPort, and data transfers up to 40Gbps), a MagSafe 3 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, four-speaker audio system, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

If you prefer the bigger size, you can snag the 15-inch MacBook Air with the same specs but with a 2880x1864 resolution for $1,099 at Amazon (15% off, save $200).

Save Big On Apple's iPad, Watch, And iPad Pro Devices Too

AirPods Pro 3 renders.

A great accessory to go with the MacBook Air is Apple's AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds, which you can pick up on sale for $199 at Amazon (20% off, save $50). That's not quite an all-time low, but these earbuds have only (briefly) been cheaper one other time.

The AirPods Pro 3 is Apple's latest-generation model. It's equipped with Apple's H2 chip and purportedly delivers up to 4x more active noise cancellation than the original AirPods Pro, and twice the ANC as the previous-generation model.

Launched last September, Apple said it fine-tuned the design of its flagship earbuds based on 10,000 ear scans and more than 100,000 hours of user research, all in an effort for a better fit. These earbuds also boast an upgraded IP57 rating for water and sweat resistance, a new heart rate tracker, and improved battery life that is rated for up to 8 hours of playback (33% more than last-gen).

Here are some more Apple device deals...
Note that the AirPods 4 are offered in two variants, one with ANC support and a cheaper version without ANC, both of which are on sale. The AirPods Pro 3 is the actual flagship, though, despite the lower number. You can visit Apple's AirPods comparison site for a quick glance at how the different models stack up to one another.
Tags:  deals, Apple, MacBook Air, iPad Air, airpods pro 3
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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