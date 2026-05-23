Apple Memorial Day Deals Drop MacBooks, AirPods And iPads To New Low Prices





We still have another month to go before the summer season officially begins, but if you are wanting to get a jump on some back-to-school shopping, now is a good time to do so. Memorial Day weekend deals are springing up, and we're seeing some all-time low prices on select Apple gear, including great prices on MacBook Air and iPad devices.

2026 Apple MacBook Air Is Up To 18% Off

13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M5 chip for $899.99 (18% off, save $200). This is the newest version of the MacBook Air and with this sale, it's dropped to a new low price, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel. Over on Amazon, you can score thewith M5 chip for. This is the newest version of the MacBook Air and with this sale, it's dropped to a new low price, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel.





This one features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 2560x1664 resolution and 500 nits brightness. It's powered by Apple's M5 silicon equipped with a 10-core CPU (4 super cores and 6 efficiency cores), 8-core CPU, and 16-core neural engine.





Other specs include 16GB of unified system memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), dual Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports (supports charging, DispayPort, and data transfers up to 40Gbps), a MagSafe 3 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, four-speaker audio system, and up to 18 hours of battery life.





15-inch MacBook Air with the same specs but with a 2880x1864 resolution for $1,099 at Amazon (15% off, save $200).

If you prefer the bigger size, you can snag thewith the same specs but with a 2880x1864 resolution for

Save Big On Apple's iPad, Watch, And iPad Pro Devices Too









Apple's AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds, which you can pick up on sale for $199 at Amazon (20% off, save $50). That's not quite an all-time low, but these earbuds have only (briefly) been cheaper one other time. A great accessory to go with the MacBook Air iswireless earbuds, which you can pick up on sale for. That's not quite an all-time low, but these earbuds have only (briefly) been cheaper one other time.





The AirPods Pro 3 is Apple's latest-generation model. It's equipped with Apple's H2 chip and purportedly delivers up to 4x more active noise cancellation than the original AirPods Pro, and twice the ANC as the previous-generation model.





Launched last September, Apple said it fine-tuned the design of its flagship earbuds based on 10,000 ear scans and more than 100,000 hours of user research, all in an effort for a better fit. These earbuds also boast an upgraded IP57 rating for water and sweat resistance, a new heart rate tracker, and improved battery life that is rated for up to 8 hours of playback (33% more than last-gen).





Here are some more Apple device deals...