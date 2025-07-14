Apple Senior Exec Shakeup Expected Amid AI Struggles, Whose Job Is Safe?
These fumbles have led to questions about Cook’s future, but according to Bloomberg he isn’t on the hot seat just yet. During his time in charge, Apple shares have grown by a staggering 1,500%. Putting up these kinds of numbers means that Cook has earned himself a lot of leeway in trying to right the ship. The expectation is that he will remain at the helm for at least another five years.
While Tim Cook doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, that doesn’t mean that there won't be other leadership changes at Apple. Many of its key executives are closing in on retirement age after long tenures at the company. These include head of marketing Greg Joswiak, and Johny Srouji, who is Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies and an important figure in the development of Apple Silicon.
These pending retirements are creating an opportunity to bring in some new blood and fresh perspectives. This might be exactly what Apple needs to regain its footing and return to form. As for the position of CEO. many are hoping that when Cook finally steps aside that the next person is more focused on hardware innovation. The most likely candidate seems to be John Ternus, who currently serves as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.
Of course, with so many members of the leadership team exiting, it means that the culture and knowledgebase of the Apple in general will likely be changing.