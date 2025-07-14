CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Senior Exec Shakeup Expected Amid AI Struggles, Whose Job Is Safe?

by Alan VelascoMonday, July 14, 2025, 02:58 PM EDT
apple management shakeup hero
Tim Cook’s run as CEO of Apple, which started back in 2011, has proven very profitable. However, in recent years the company has seemingly stagnated with its hardware and software. Its effort to find the next big product has gone nowhere, with its Apple Vision Pro headset landing with a thud. Meanwhile, the Liquid Glass design for its upcoming operating systems hasn’t been received well and its game plan for Artificial Intelligence has gone so poorly the company has actually been sued for false advertising.

These fumbles have led to questions about Cook’s future, but according to Bloomberg he isn’t on the hot seat just yet. During his time in charge, Apple shares have grown by a staggering 1,500%. Putting up these kinds of numbers means that Cook has earned himself a lot of leeway in trying to right the ship. The expectation is that he will remain at the helm for at least another five years.

apple management shakeup body

While Tim Cook doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, that doesn’t mean that there won't be other leadership changes at Apple. Many of its key executives are closing in on retirement age after long tenures at the company. These include head of marketing Greg Joswiak, and Johny Srouji, who is Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies and an important figure in the development of Apple Silicon.

These pending retirements are creating an opportunity to bring in some new blood and fresh perspectives. This might be exactly what Apple needs to regain its footing and return to form. As for the position of CEO. many are hoping that when Cook finally steps aside that the next person is more focused on hardware innovation. The most likely candidate seems to be John Ternus, who currently serves as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

Of course, with so many members of the leadership team exiting, it means that the culture and knowledgebase of the Apple in general will likely be changing.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tim-Cook
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment