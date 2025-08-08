Apple MacBooks, iPads And Watches Are Up To $300 Off For Back-To-School Savings





We're all aware that if you want to get in your teacher's good graces, you should bring an apple to school and leave it on their desk. Your mileage may vary, of course. If you want to actually be prepared for the new school year, however, you may want to consider an entirely different kind of an Apple. As in, an Apple MacBook, iPad, and/or smartwatch, all of which are on sale right now.





14.2-inch MacBook Pro pictured above—it's on sale for $1,299 (save $300). That's one of the biggest discounts on an Apple product right (in terms of dollars saved), and it's a nice configuration. Best Buy is hosting a weekend savings event on a bunch of Apple products, including thepictured above—it's on. That's one of the biggest discounts on an Apple product right (in terms of dollars saved), and it's a nice configuration.





This is the latest version of the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, which is built around Apple's custom M4 silicon. As spec'd, this version of the M4 touts a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine with full support for Apple Intelligence.





Other highlights include 16GB of unified memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), three Thunderbolt 4 ports (plus an HDMI port, SDXC card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port), Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and up to 24 hours of battery life.













Apple's 11-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $299 at Best Buy ($50 off). Are you more interested in snagging a relatively affordable iPad? If so, you can findon sale for





This is the least expensive, modern generation iPad available. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display powered by Apple's A16 chip, which consists of five CPU cores, four GPU cores, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Despite the Neural Engine, however, you don't get Apple Intelligence on this tablet. Instead, the broader focus is on affordability.





It's still a decent option for general use, though, be it scrolling through social media, bouncing around websites, playing lighter weight games, and so forth. It also features a 12-megapixel front camera, USB-C connectivity, Touch ID support, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil (sold separately, naturally).





Lots of Apple Watches are on sale as well, including the Series 10, SE, and Ultra 2. And if either of the above don't suit your fancy, have a look at these other Apple deals...







