Apple’s M4 MacBook Air Hits New Low Deal Price On Amazon But Act Fast





Summer is right around the corner, but if you want to get a head start on the back-to-school shopping season—or are just looking for a solid deal on an Apple-brand laptop—then we have good news. There are some great deals to be had on Apple's MacBooks right now, including models sporting its latest-generation M4 silicon, one of which can be had for under $900.





13-inch MacBook Air (2025 model), which is marked down to $849 at Amazon (save $150) right now. A 15% discount may not sound like much, but this is already one of the more affordable MacBooks you can buy. Additionally, while Amazon's listing highlights that this is the "lowest price in 30 days," it's also an all-time low price. Who knows how long this discounted price will stick. That would be the, which is marked down toright now. A 15% discount may not sound like much, but this is already one of the more affordable MacBooks you can buy. Additionally, while Amazon's listing highlights that this is the "lowest price in 30 days," it's also an all-time low price. Who knows how long this discounted price will stick.





You get some decent all-around specs with this deal, too. First and foremost is the M4 chip, an efficient slice of custom silicon that, according to Apple, can net up to 18 hours of battery life. It also features 16GB of system memory and 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage.





Gone (hopefully) are the days of Apple saddling new systems with a paltry 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. RAM and storage have extra ramifications on Apple hardware because (A) the system memory is unified, meaning it's shared with the onboard GPU and NPU (neural processing unit), and (B) these are non-upgradeable parts on MacBook systems.













2024 MacBook Pro with an M4 Max chip inside—it's on sale for $2,924 at Amazon (save $275). If the MacBook Air isn't your jam and you have a considerably bigger budget to throw at a more powerful system, then check out thischip inside—it's on sale for





It's a bigger laptop with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and also more powerful with the M4 Max inside, which features a 14-core CPU and 32-core GPU. You also get a lot more RAM at 36GB, and four times as much SSD storage at 1TB. And though it's a burlier laptop than the MacBook Air, Apple still claims you can eek out all-day battery life. Your mileage will vary, of course.





Here are some MacBook deals...