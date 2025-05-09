Apple Mac Mini Fire Sale: Amazon Slashes Prices On M4 Models





We have to hand it to Apple, moving on from Intel's x86 silicon to its own Arm-based Apple Silicon hardware was a bold and risky move, and it's paying off. One of our first run-ins with Apple's home brewed hardware was the 2020 Mac Mini with an M1 chip inside. Now several years later, Apple's chips are even more powerful and efficient, and several modern Mac Mini systems are on sale.





2024 Mac Mini with an M4 chip inside—it's down to $506.28 at Amazon (15% off). Had we spotted this a few days earlier, we could have passed along an even better deal when it was priced a little below $500. But even at $506 and change, this a great value at nearly $93 off the MSRP. One in particular is thechip inside—it's down to. Had we spotted this a few days earlier, we could have passed along an even better deal when it was priced a little below $500. But even at $506 and change, this a great value at nearly $93 off the MSRP.





The M4 is a impressive chip. As represented here, it sports a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. Outside of the M4 muscle, you're looking at a config with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB solid state drive (SSD). The storage is the weakest part of this deal, though somewhat forgivable with the discount in play.





Connectivity consists of a pair of USB-C ports and a headphone jack on the front, while the rear houses three Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet jack, and an HDMI output. Of course, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are part of the package too.





If that doesn't do it for you, there are more powerful configurations on sale as well. Here are a few...