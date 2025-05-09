CATEGORIES
Apple Mac Mini Fire Sale: Amazon Slashes Prices On M4 Models

by Paul LillyFriday, May 09, 2025, 10:59 AM EDT
Woman using a Mac Mini on a desktop.
We have to hand it to Apple, moving on from Intel's x86 silicon to its own Arm-based Apple Silicon hardware was a bold and risky move, and it's paying off. One of our first run-ins with Apple's home brewed hardware was the 2020 Mac Mini with an M1 chip inside. Now several years later, Apple's chips are even more powerful and efficient, and several modern Mac Mini systems are on sale.

One in particular is the 2024 Mac Mini with an M4 chip inside—it's down to $506.28 at Amazon (15% off). Had we spotted this a few days earlier, we could have passed along an even better deal when it was priced a little below $500. But even at $506 and change, this a great value at nearly $93 off the MSRP.

The M4 is a impressive chip. As represented here, it sports a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. Outside of the M4 muscle, you're looking at a config with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB solid state drive (SSD). The storage is the weakest part of this deal, though somewhat forgivable with the discount in play.

Connectivity consists of a pair of USB-C ports and a headphone jack on the front, while the rear houses three Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet jack, and an HDMI output. Of course, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are part of the package too.

If that doesn't do it for you, there are more powerful configurations on sale as well. Here are a few...
Apple MacBook Air being put into a satchel.

It's not just Mac Mini devices that are on sale. If you're after a laptop within the Apple ecosystem, you can snag this 13-inch MacBook Air (2025 model) for $849 at Amazon (15% off). This is the latest version with an M4 chip. It also features 16GB of memory, a 256GB SSD (c'mon, Apple!), Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and up to 18 hours of battery life. Not a bad system for the money.

Here again, more configs are on sale...
Tags:  deals, Apple, Mac Mini, M4, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (NASDAQ:AMZN), m4 pro
