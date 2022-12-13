Apple Is Reportedly Upgrading These Popular Devices With Dazzling OLED Displays
A tweet from reliable supply chain source Ross Young mentions that OLED displays will be taking over iPad Pro and MacBook Air model in 2024. We believe it's the beginning of Apple's bigger push to expand OLED to its entire portfolio.
Young dropped a tweet simply saying, "Apple will introduce a 13.3 inch OLED MacBook Air in 2024, along with its 11-inch and 12.9 inch OLED iPad Pros…" He adds that it'll be a big year for OLEDs, even mentioning an OLED Microsoft Surface down the line. Current 13.3-inch MacBook Air and 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models use LCD (i.e. Liquid Retina Display in Apple parlance) display tech.
In fact, most of Apple's product line (aside from the iPhone, Apple Watch, and if you're pedantic, the mini-LED backlight LCD panel of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro) are still running LCDs. Thus, we think that Apple will time the OLED roll out with new M-chips in 2024, with expected marketing touting the efficiency and power-saving benefits of the display and chipset combo.
It's the perfect move forward for Cupertino, since OLED will wow users with increased color saturation, better contrast, and possibly higher refresh rates. The latter is technically available on newer iPad Pro plus 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with variable 24Hz-120Hz refresh rates, called ProMotion. The new low-temperature Polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLEDs will be even more capable at the low end, with a range of 1Hz-120Hz.
The OLED panels were reported by Young in an earlier tweet to adopt a two-stack structure, with two red, green, and blue emission layers, boasting increased brightness, as well as lower power consumption.
Apple's strategy of transitioning to OLEDs put it in line with industry trends, but could also be paving the way for inclusion in their upcoming mixed reality headset, as well as foldable OLED for a supposed MacBook Pro and/or iPad, as we reported recently.