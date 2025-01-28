Apple iPhone SE 4 Design Changes Revealed In Photo Shoot And Video Leak

If the pictures and video below are any (true) indicators, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will retain the previous generation's simple back cover while gaining build and materials that nearly matches its pricier siblings. Eagle eyed viewers will also notice the inclusion of a notch in the front for the camera and sensors, instead of Dynamic Islands in newer Apple devices.
Popular leakster Majin Bu posted a video of a device claiming to be a dummy model of the iPhone SE 4. The phone matches up with prior rumors and leaks for the most part, showing off a clean design with rounded corners matching that of its more expensive stablemates. The rear is unadorned save for a slightly larger Apple logo plus the single side-by-side camera bump and flash. The button cell battery-like corner camera aesthetic goes as far back as the iPhone 4, which many fans prefer over the cluttered stove-top like cameras of the bigger iPhones. Word on the street is that the SE 4's single camera will be a 48MP unit with 2x optical zoom.
At the front, Apple seems to have brought back/over the iPhone 13's and 14's display notch. This will hide the selfie camera plus other sensors, so once again, for iPhone shoppers hoping for Apple's Dynamic Island
, the higher-end models are your best bet.
In another post
, Majin Bu shared some photos comparing the SE 4 with a standard iPhone 16. Almost every hard edge is either more rounded or smoother on the iPhone 16
, although the cheaper model isn't that far off. The camera bump definitely looks more pronounced on the SE 4, but once again, because this is a dummy phone, the bump may be refined further for final production.
The phone is expected to have the Apple A18 chipset, 8GB RAM, and Apple Intelligence built-in.
The Apple iPhone SE 4 could drop as early as April this year. Considering how poor sales have been for the SE 2 and 3 locally—accounting for a mere five to eight percent of quarterly U.S. iPhone sales—Apple really needs to price the SE 4 right for it to be success. With comparatively middling specs and no iPhone Mini to fill the gap, it's no wonder why iPhone shoppers have gone Pro.
Photo credits: Majin Bu via X