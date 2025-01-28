Apple iPhone SE 4 Design Changes Revealed In Photo Shoot And Video Leak

If the pictures and video below are any (true) indicators, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will retain the previous generation's simple back cover while gaining build and materials that nearly matches its pricier siblings. Eagle eyed viewers will also notice the inclusion of a notch in the front for the camera and sensors, instead of Dynamic Islands in newer Apple devices.





Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 25, 2025

The Apple iPhone SE 4 could drop as early as April this year. Considering how poor sales have been for the SE 2 and 3 locally—accounting for a mere five to eight percent of quarterly U.S. iPhone sales—Apple really needs to price the SE 4 right for it to be success. With comparatively middling specs and no iPhone Mini to fill the gap, it's no wonder why iPhone shoppers have gone Pro.



