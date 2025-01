Apple iPhone SE 4 Design Changes Revealed In Photo Shoot And Video Leak

If the pictures and video below are any (true) indicators, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will retain the previous generation's simple back cover while gaining build and materials that nearly matches its pricier siblings. Eagle eyed viewers will also notice the inclusion of a notch in the front for the camera and sensors, instead of Dynamic Islands in newer Apple devices.





Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 25, 2025

The Apple iPhone SE 4 could drop as early as April this year. Considering how poor sales have been for the SE 2 and 3 locally—accounting for a mere five to eight percent of quarterly U.S. iPhone sales—Apple really needs to price the SE 4 right for it to be success. With comparatively middling specs and no iPhone Mini to fill the gap, it's no wonder why iPhone shoppers have gone Pro.





Popular leakster Majin Bu posted a video of a device claiming to be a dummy model of the iPhone SE 4. The phone matches up with prior rumors and leaks for the most part, showing off a clean design with rounded corners matching that of its more expensive stablemates. The rear is unadorned save for a slightly larger Apple logo plus the single side-by-side camera bump and flash. The button cell battery-like corner camera aesthetic goes as far back as the iPhone 4, which many fans prefer over the cluttered stove-top like cameras of the bigger iPhones. Word on the street is that the SE 4's single camera will be a 48MP unit with 2x optical zoom.At the front, Apple seems to have brought back/over the iPhone 13's and 14's display notch. This will hide the selfie camera plus other sensors, so once again, for iPhone shoppers hoping for Apple's Dynamic Island , the higher-end models are your best bet.In another post , Majin Bu shared some photos comparing the SE 4 with a standard iPhone 16. Almost every hard edge is either more rounded or smoother on the iPhone 16 , although the cheaper model isn't that far off. The camera bump definitely looks more pronounced on the SE 4, but once again, because this is a dummy phone, the bump may be refined further for final production.The phone is expected to have the Apple A18 chipset, 8GB RAM, and Apple Intelligence built-in.Photo credits: Majin Bu via X