Sweeping Size And Weight Changes Are Reportedly Headed To Apple's iPhone 16 Lineup
As we head into the New Year can look forward to all the new technological advancements that are slated to come, especially with CES 2024 fast approaching. However, Apple is not one to be left out of the fun and is expected to give its phones a boost, with the iPhone 16 lineup set to release in 2024. While it is only rumored for now, what Apple might have in store could be a nice upgrade over the iPhone 15 series.
According to sources familiar with Apple’s production, the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max will both receive display size increases over the iPhone 15 lineup. Both new devices will get a .2-inch bump, giving the iPhone 16 Pro a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max a 6.9-inch display, versus the 15 Pro’s 6.1-inch display and the 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch screen. With this size increase, it is also anticipated that both iPhone 16s will clock in a few grams heavier than the previous generation to accommodate the change. Of course, there will be height and width changes as well, but that was more obvious.
It is believed that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will not be getting any size increases, but all iPhone 16s may be getting Apple’s micro-lens technology, according to MacRumors. This will allow the OLED displays to “maintain or increase the brightness…while potentially reducing their power consumption.” The iPhone 16 could already feature a more power-efficient display, so we will have to see how that stacks up going forward.
Beyond that, little else is known about the iPhone 16 lineup, save for the potential for Apple to abandon the dynamic dock. Of course, there is time for that to change, so we will have to wait and see what happens. As such, stay tuned to HotHardware for the latest on the upcoming iPhone 16 series.