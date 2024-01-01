CATEGORIES
home News

Sweeping Size And Weight Changes Are Reportedly Headed To Apple's iPhone 16 Lineup

by Nathan OrdMonday, January 01, 2024, 11:16 AM EDT
apple iphone 16 display size increase and tech improvement
As we head into the New Year can look forward to all the new technological advancements that are slated to come, especially with CES 2024 fast approaching. However, Apple is not one to be left out of the fun and is expected to give its phones a boost, with the iPhone 16 lineup set to release in 2024. While it is only rumored for now, what Apple might have in store could be a nice upgrade over the iPhone 15 series.

According to sources familiar with Apple’s production, the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max will both receive display size increases over the iPhone 15 lineup. Both new devices will get a .2-inch bump, giving the iPhone 16 Pro a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max a 6.9-inch display, versus the 15 Pro’s 6.1-inch display and the 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch screen. With this size increase, it is also anticipated that both iPhone 16s will clock in a few grams heavier than the previous generation to accommodate the change. Of course, there will be height and width changes as well, but that was more obvious.

chart apple iphone 16 display size increase and tech improvement

It is believed that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will not be getting any size increases, but all iPhone 16s may be getting Apple’s micro-lens technology, according to MacRumors. This will allow the OLED displays to “maintain or increase the brightness…while potentially reducing their power consumption.” The iPhone 16 could already feature a more power-efficient display, so we will have to see how that stacks up going forward.

Beyond that, little else is known about the iPhone 16 lineup, save for the potential for Apple to abandon the dynamic dock. Of course, there is time for that to change, so we will have to wait and see what happens. As such, stay tuned to HotHardware for the latest on the upcoming iPhone 16 series.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 16
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment