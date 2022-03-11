Apple's 2022 iPad Air With M1 Is Available To Preorder, Save $70 With This Hot Deal

Each program works differently, so read all the details first. For example, Amazon offers a gift card plus a bonus 20 percent discount on any current Fire tablet. If purchasing from Apple, you're limited to its own products. I plugged in my iPad Air 3 64GB (Wi-Fi) in working condition and was quoted a trade-in value of $230.





In addition to the 8-core M1 chip, the newest iPad Air sports a 10.9-inch display (2360x1640), 12-megapixel front camera (f/2.4, 122-degree field of view), 12-megapixel rear camera, optional 5G connectivity (sub-6GHz), and Apple Pencil 2 support.





As far as we know, Walmart is the only retailer offering a discount on iPad Air preorders at the moment. Alternatively, there are trade-in programs available at various retailers. Just follow these links...