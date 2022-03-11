Apple's 2022 iPad Air With M1 Is Available To Preorder, Save $70 With This Hot Deal
Need a new tablet? Apple this week unveiled its latest iPad Air model, the first in the line to feature an M1 processor (just like the iPad Pro) and it's now available to preorder. The M1 upgrade makes it an enticing proposition. If you're on the fence, however, perhaps a $70 discount is the nudge you need. That's right, it's already marked down and it's not even released yet.
The caveat is that the chunky discount only applies to the pricier 256GB model. It runs $749 at most places, including Apple's own webstore, but you can preorder the iPad Air 256GB for $679 at Walmart (save $70) right now. That price applies to all four color options, including Blue, Pink, Space Gray, and Starlight.
What about the 64GB version? It's discounted as well—the iPad Air 64GB is up for preorder at Walmart for $559 (save $40). Or at least it was earlier today. All four color options are showing as out of stock right now, though it's worth periodically mashing the refresh button (F5 key) to see if Walmart earmarks additional units for sale.
As far as we know, Walmart is the only retailer offering a discount on iPad Air preorders at the moment. Alternatively, there are trade-in programs available at various retailers. Just follow these links...
Each program works differently, so read all the details first. For example, Amazon offers a gift card plus a bonus 20 percent discount on any current Fire tablet. If purchasing from Apple, you're limited to its own products. I plugged in my iPad Air 3 64GB (Wi-Fi) in working condition and was quoted a trade-in value of $230.
In addition to the 8-core M1 chip, the newest iPad Air sports a 10.9-inch display (2360x1640), 12-megapixel front camera (f/2.4, 122-degree field of view), 12-megapixel rear camera, optional 5G connectivity (sub-6GHz), and Apple Pencil 2 support.
You can also find deals on some now-previous generation iPads. Over on Amazon, you can bag the 4th Gen iPad Air 64GB for $539 (save $60 over MSRP), or get a renewed iPad Air 64GB for $482.97. Likewise, the 11-inch iPad Pro 128GB is on sale for $739.99 at Amazon (save $59.01), and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB for $999 (save $100).