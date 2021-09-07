CATEGORIES
Tuesday, September 07, 2021

Apple iPad Air Hits Record Low $499 For A Limited Time, 2nd Gen Apple Pencil Also Discounted

ipad air 4th
There's no question that the 4th generation iPad Air is one of Apple's most popular tablets. While the iPad and iPad mini may be available at lower price points, the iPad Air steals the styling cues from the more expensive iPad Pro along with its relatively thin bezels all around (instead of being stuck with the old-fashioned Home button).

It also helps that Apple's retail partners frequently discount the iPad Air, making it an attractive buy. That's the case right now at Amazon, where the iPad Air returns to its all-time low price of just $499.99 with free shipping. So when you head over to the Amazon product page for the iPad Air, you'll see that it's priced at $539. However, a coupon with $39.01 is automatically applied at checkout, dropping the price to $499.99.

As before, the deal covers all available colors for the iPad Air: Green, Rose Gold, Space Gray, Silver, and Sky Blue. If you don't plan to purchase a case for your iPad Air, the greater variety of colors is reason enough to choose the tablet over the standard 10.2-inch iPad.

ipad air hero

The 10.9-inch iPad Air features a Retina LCD like the 11-inch iPad Pro, but it doesn't use Face ID for biometric authentication. Instead, it features a Touch ID embedded into the power button. It also lacks the iPad Pro's 120Hz refresh rate in favor of 60Hz. Base storage configurations come in at 64GB and top out at 256GB. Powering the iPad Air is an A14 Bionic SoC, also found in the current generation iPhone 12 family of smartphones.

We should note that the 4th generation iPad Air is compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, which is currently on sale at Walmart. The Apple Pencil has a retail price of $129 but is discounted to $117.99 at the retailer.

apple pencil

We also can't forget that the AirPods Pro are still available at Amazon for $189.98, which is near an all-time low.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are, of course, compatible with the iPad Air and supports active noise cancellation along with 3D spatial audio, and comes with a wireless charging case. If you don't want to spring for a wireless pad, the charging case can also be recharged with a Lightning Port.

