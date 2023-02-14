CATEGORIES
home News

Apple's iOS 16.3.1 Update For iPhone Broke Google Photos But There's A Fix

by Tim SweezyTuesday, February 14, 2023, 12:10 PM EDT
hero google apple logos
While the iOS update Apple rolled out on Monday was aimed at fixing several issues, it added yet another. iPhone owners who use the Google Photos app were quick to notice and point out that after they updated, Google's app crashed immediately upon trying to launch it.

The iOS 16.3.1 update addressed several issues with iCloud performance, Siri requests for Find My not working, and Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The update also included a fix for a vulnerability that is thought to possibly have been exploited. So, when those who use the Google Photos app were made aware of the app crashing, they were faced with whether to update immediately in the name of security or wait for another fix.

Fortunately, Google was quick to resolve the issue on its end. The tech giant rolled out an update for the app shortly after, stating "We fixed user-reported issues and added new features to provide an enhanced editing experience."

apple google updates

If you are still experiencing the app crash and checked for the update by clicking on the Account icon in the top right of the App Store home page, it may have shown the Google Photos app as already updated. In this case, you will need to open the Google Photos page within the App Store and manually click on the update button. iPad owners will want to make sure they update their devices as well.

The vulnerabilities that were addressed for both iPhones and iPads involved an app possibly being able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, as well as one that allowed the processing of maliciously crafted web content that may lead to arbitrary code execution. The latter may have been actively exploited, according to Apple.

Apple also issued updates for its other platforms, including HomePod Software Version 16.3.2, iPadOS 16.3.1, tvOS 16.3.2, watchOS 9.3.1, and macOS Ventura 13.2.1.
Tags:  App Store, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:goog), google photos, ios 16
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment