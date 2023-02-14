Apple's iOS 16.3.1 Update For iPhone Broke Google Photos But There's A Fix
While the iOS update Apple rolled out on Monday was aimed at fixing several issues, it added yet another. iPhone owners who use the Google Photos app were quick to notice and point out that after they updated, Google's app crashed immediately upon trying to launch it.
The iOS 16.3.1 update addressed several issues with iCloud performance, Siri requests for Find My not working, and Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The update also included a fix for a vulnerability that is thought to possibly have been exploited. So, when those who use the Google Photos app were made aware of the app crashing, they were faced with whether to update immediately in the name of security or wait for another fix.
Fortunately, Google was quick to resolve the issue on its end. The tech giant rolled out an update for the app shortly after, stating "We fixed user-reported issues and added new features to provide an enhanced editing experience."
If you are still experiencing the app crash and checked for the update by clicking on the Account icon in the top right of the App Store home page, it may have shown the Google Photos app as already updated. In this case, you will need to open the Google Photos page within the App Store and manually click on the update button. iPad owners will want to make sure they update their devices as well.
The vulnerabilities that were addressed for both iPhones and iPads involved an app possibly being able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, as well as one that allowed the processing of maliciously crafted web content that may lead to arbitrary code execution. The latter may have been actively exploited, according to Apple.
Apple also issued updates for its other platforms, including HomePod Software Version 16.3.2, iPadOS 16.3.1, tvOS 16.3.2, watchOS 9.3.1, and macOS Ventura 13.2.1.