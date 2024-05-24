CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Finally Explains Zombie iPhone Bug That Resurrected Deleted Photos

by Alan VelascoFriday, May 24, 2024, 10:05 AM EDT
apple zombie photos hero
Apple released iOS 17.5.1 a few days ago to fix a problem where users were seeing old photos that were deleted show back up on their devices, causing plenty of privacy concerns among users online. Unfortunately, Apple’s only remarks for the update mentioned a fix for a “database corruption” without going deeper into the situation. It certainly seemed like glossing over what most users saw as a possibly larger security and privacy issue.

Well, Apple finally decided to address the issue a little further in comments to 9to5Mac. The files might have been marked for deletion by the user but instead stuck around because of a corruption on the device’s database. However, Apple makes clear that iCloud photos didn’t play a role in this bug, and that the photos marked for deletion by users never made their way to iCloud. That should give affected users a bit of peace of mind.

apple zombie photos body

The company says the photos users were seeing reappear on their devices happened as a result of the migration process users undertake when moving from one device to another or from performing the restore process from a backup. It means that the never-deleted photos just kept on persisting from one device to the next until this issue appeared for a select group of users.

This problem rightly caused concern as Apple sells itself and its devices as the best when it comes to privacy and security. It’s baffling as to why the company seemed to release such meager notes alongside the update, when it should have put out an official statement with the explanation it has now provided. At least users have a better explanation now as to why this happened.

Anyone who was affected by this issue will still need to go into the photos app and delete the images that reappeared on their device after updating to 17.5.1.
Tags:  Apple, security, Privacy, ios, iCloud, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment