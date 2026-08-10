Apple Explores Ceramic Material And Screenless Apple Watch Models

Apple Watch Series 2 (Ceramic) - Image: Apple



Apple is laying the groundwork for a sweeping re-imagining of the Apple Watch lineup, exploring a new form factor and bringing back a fan-favorite material to capture a shifting wearables market.

While the upcoming Series 12 and Ultra 4 smartwatches are expected to retain the familiar family aesthetic, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states in his latest PowerOn newsletter that Apple is actively evaluating several paths for its wearable hardware, weighing everything from screenless biometric bands and to fresh display dimensions, vibrant new band combinations, and alternative casing materials.





Whoop 5.0 band - Image: Whoop



Chief among these experimental concepts is the potential launch of an Apple Watch with no display at all. A screenless wearable would position Apple directly against minimal, recovery-focused trackers like Whoop and Amazfit Helio, catering to users who prioritize discreet health metrics, continuous sleep monitoring, and multi-day battery life over glanceable notifications.





At the same time, Apple is thinking of broadening the number of hardware tiers, which could lower the entry barrier with a model priced below the Apple Watch SE while simultaneously expanding upward into hyper-premium territory beyond the current Ultra and Hermès collections.





Ceramic Apple Watch Series 2 - Image: Apple

