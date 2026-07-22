Garmin's Screen-Free CIRQA Fitness Band Battles Whoop With No Fees





Garmin has unveiled the CIRQA Smart Band, a $200 screenless fitness tracker that takes the fight to the likes of Whoop and Fitbit by delivering comprehensive around-the-clock biometric insights minus a monthly subscription.









The CIRQA follows in the current trend (or return?) to screenless fitness trackers. Stripping away the display completely, Garmin's entry focuses on low-profile, continuous health tracking that syncs in the background with the Garmin Connect mobile app . Built into a lightweight, flexible fabric band that can be worn on either the wrist or upper arm via an optional accessory strap, the tracker weighs around 20 grams and carries a 5 ATM water resistance rating (ideal for swimming, but not diving). A single physical side button serves as the only physical control, used to manually trigger workouts or dismiss silent vibration alarms.









Fitness tracking covers over 80 distinct activity types, supported by automatic sport detection that recognizes movement patterns and classifies workouts over time as users confirm them in the app. To maintain its compact footprint and achieve up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, the CIRQA omits a built-in GPS module (which is the norm for the category), relying instead on a connected smartphone’s GPS to map outdoor runs and rides.





CIRQA's launch puts it in obvious contention with other screen-free rivals like Whoop 5.0 and Google’s Fitbit Air. To Garmin's credit, while competitors often lock more advanced recovery insights behind recurring paywall tiers, the CIRQA's sale pitch is simple: pay once at purchase and access full data visualization inside Garmin Connect, no extra fees required.









Garmin begins shipping the CIRQA on July 24, launching in two sizes across Black, French Gray, Navy, and Berry colorways, alongside a range of standalone replacement straps.





If you can't wait for the Garmin, however, you can check these out:

Google Fitbit Air ($99.99)

($99.99) Whoop 5.0 Peak ($239)

Beneath it all, the CIRQA packs a dense array of sensors, including an optical heart rate monitor, Pulse Oxblood oxygen tracking, an accelerometer, and skin temperature sensor. These instruments power Garmin’s software suite, offering metric tracking such as Body Battery energy monitoring, daily stress tracking, HRV status, VOmax, and overall training readiness, so if you've used a recent Garmin wearable, you should feel right at home. Sleep analysis can generate sleep quality scores, track respiration and detect naps, as well as log overnight temperature variations. For female users, the skin temperature sensor feeds into cycle predictions, past ovulation estimates, and compatibility with birth control tracking apps like Natural Cycles.