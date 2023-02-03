CATEGORIES
home Leisure Entertainment

Apple Exec Reveals Curious Decision To Saddle The $299 HomePod With Wi-Fi 4

by Ryan WhitwamFriday, February 03, 2023, 02:21 PM EDT
homepod 2
Apple was slow to get into the smart speaker market, but it did so in a traditional Apple fashion in 2018 with the release of the HomePod. This $350 speaker never sold very well, and the company canned it in 2021, leaving just the HomePod Mini in its smart speaker lineup. Last month, it unexpectedly announced a return to the premium speaker market with a new and mostly improved HomePod.

Apple says the new version sounds better, but one thing is clearly worse: connectivity. Instead of the latest wireless standards, the HomePod has Wi-Fi 4, what we used to call 802.11n. Matthew Costello, Apple's hardware vice president, has now addressed that change, but it's not a very convincing explanation.

Wi-Fi 4 launched in 2009, and it had a pretty good run before being superseded by Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) in 2014. So, why would Apple use an ancient Wi-Fi standard in its latest high-end smart speaker? According to Costello, this is all as it should be. "HomePod features Wi-Fi 4 connectivity that allows us to target exactly what works best in the entire system," Costello said in a statement to TechCrunch. "Making sure Siri requests are responsive, and ensuring a consistent experience for all you are listening to, controlling your smart home accessories and more—all while being energy efficient."

Apple S7 ifixit
The Apple S7 in an Apple Watch, courtesy of iFixit

Unpacking this, it seems odd that a slower, less responsive Wi-Fi standard would make any of that true. Any concerns about energy efficiency ring hollow when you consider how much more power the speakers and woofers use compared to the wireless radio, which cannot exceed 1-watt by law. The true rationale is more likely that it was cheaper to build the speaker like this. Inside is Apple's S7 chip, the same component that powers the Apple Watch Series 7. It maxes out at Wi-Fi 4, so that's what Apple's new $300 smart speaker supports.

Apple probably figures most of its customers won't notice any difference, and it's probably right. This is a device geared toward streaming audio, and even an uncompressed lossless music stream is only a few megabits, well within Wi-Fi 4's capabilities. Having legacy standard devices on an otherwise-newer network can sometimes bog things down for other devices, though. It may not be enough to be impactful—and most of us probably already have legacy devices on our networks—but it is something to be aware of nonetheless.

So, maybe you can overlook this shortcoming if you're already deep in Apple's ecosystem and need a new smart speaker. Don't count on pairing it with the original HomePod, though. While the two devices look almost identical, they have different acoustic properties, and Apple only allows stereo pairing on identical devices. If that's not a deal breaker, the second-gen HomePod is now available for $299.
Tags:  Apple, wi-fi, smart-speakers
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment