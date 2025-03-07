Apple Deals Event: $900 Off iPad Pro, Watch Series 10 Slashed To All-Time Low





It seems like there's always some kind of sales event going on, and that's because their usually is. Such is the case right now at Best Buy, which has pivoted from Presidents Day bargains last month to a weekend-long 'Apple Sales Event' with some deep discounts in effect from now until Sunday. One of them is a huge discount on a decked out iPad.





11-inch iPad Pro (4th Generation) that's on sale for $999 at Best Buy (save $900). We won't make any pretenses about this being a cheap buy, but that is a huge savings on a tablet with Apple's still-capable M2 processor and 2TB of built in storage. To put it into perspective, the newest variant with M4 silicon inside and 2TB of storage is also on sale, but for nearly than twice the cost—it's discounted to $1,899 at Best Buy (save $100).





There's nothing wrong with opting for the newest model, but you might be hard pressed to find $900 of additional value. If you can, more power to you. And if you're thinking, 'What about pricing on an M3 iPad Pro?', such an animal doesn't exist.





These days, Apple's iPad lineup is a confusing mess, with products separate into iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini, each with generational designations that don't always line up (especially when you factor in different size options). Your best bet is to hit up Apple's comparison tool to make heads or tails of the various specs (you can select up to three iPad models at a time).





As for this one, it sports an 11-inch display powered by an M2 chip with 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and a 16-core Neural Engine supporting Apple Intelligence. It also has a 12MP ultrawide camera on the front and dual cameras on the back consisting of 12MP wide angle lens and a 10MP ultrawide lens. You get USB-C connectivity with support for Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, too.





Note that this particular markdown is listed as Best Buy's deal of the day, so if you're interested, you'll want to pounce.













If you're in the market for a wearable, you can bag the Apple Watch Series 10 for $299 at Best Buy (save $100). It's priced the same at Amazon. Whether purchased at Best Buy or Amazon, you're getting the latest generation Apple Watch in the 42mm size option and aluminum casing. Also, the Apple Watch Series 10 has never been cheaper than it is right now.





The latest model features an always-on LTPO3 OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness (up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle). Some of the features include high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, sleep tracking, sleep apnea notifications, temperature sensing, fall and crash detection, double-tap gesture support, water resistance, and up to 18 hours of battery life (up to 36 hours in low power mode).





