CATEGORIES
home News

Apple And Meta Teaming Up On iPhone AI? Turns Out There's A Privacy Plot Twist

by Alan VelascoTuesday, June 25, 2024, 09:29 AM EDT
apple rejects meta ai hero
Apple started its AI push in earnest at this year’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference, where it announced it would provide several chatbot options alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta’s Llama won’t be one of them after the two companies discussed the matter briefly earlier this year. It seems the company’s privacy practices didn’t go far enough to meet the requirements Apple is setting for chatbot providers.

Even though Meta’s offering won’t be available to users, there will still be plenty of alternative options. Right off the bat, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which Apple considers to be a better overall product, will debut with the company’s upcoming operating systems for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad later this year. Moreover, Google’s Gemini will most likely be appearing in the near future as the companies build on their already existing relationship. Lastly, AI startup Anthropic also seems to be in the running as Apple is currently in talks with the firm.

apple rejects meta ai body

It's surprising that Meta couldn’t hash out a privacy solution that would allow it’s Llama AI onto Apple devices, considering a few other companies were able to clear the bar. It’s a big miss for Meta that it won’t be available on the over one billion devices in Apple’s ecosystem. However, it’s important to note that Meta has been criticized often by Apple in recent times, which might have influenced the decision to reject it as a chatbot provider.

If AI becomes a cornerstone of Apple’s devices going forward, the companies that make it into the ecosystem will be big winners and might leave Meta behind in the AI race. Time will tell how this all shakes out.
Tags:  Apple, Privacy, llama, (NASDAQ:AAPL), artificial-intelligence, meta, (nasdaq:meta)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment