Apple And Meta Teaming Up On iPhone AI? Turns Out There's A Privacy Plot Twist
Apple started its AI push in earnest at this year’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference, where it announced it would provide several chatbot options alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta’s Llama won’t be one of them after the two companies discussed the matter briefly earlier this year. It seems the company’s privacy practices didn’t go far enough to meet the requirements Apple is setting for chatbot providers.
Even though Meta’s offering won’t be available to users, there will still be plenty of alternative options. Right off the bat, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which Apple considers to be a better overall product, will debut with the company’s upcoming operating systems for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad later this year. Moreover, Google’s Gemini will most likely be appearing in the near future as the companies build on their already existing relationship. Lastly, AI startup Anthropic also seems to be in the running as Apple is currently in talks with the firm.
It's surprising that Meta couldn’t hash out a privacy solution that would allow it’s Llama AI onto Apple devices, considering a few other companies were able to clear the bar. It’s a big miss for Meta that it won’t be available on the over one billion devices in Apple’s ecosystem. However, it’s important to note that Meta has been criticized often by Apple in recent times, which might have influenced the decision to reject it as a chatbot provider.
If AI becomes a cornerstone of Apple’s devices going forward, the companies that make it into the ecosystem will be big winners and might leave Meta behind in the AI race. Time will tell how this all shakes out.