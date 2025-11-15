CATEGORIES
Apple AirTags Are Dirt Cheap On Amazon For $16 While Deals Last

by Paul LillySaturday, November 15, 2025, 10:52 AM EDT
Four Apple AirTag trackers in a row.
Apple is expected to release an AirTag 2 tracker at some point, perhaps even by the end of the year. Nothing is official, though, and with Black Friday deals arriving early, the current generation AirTag can be had for a great price, especially if picking up the 4-pack. If going that route, you end up paying just $16.25 per AirTag, which is a great price.

Apple AirTag Deals, Single And 4-Pack

Assuming you can put multiple AirTag trackers to good use, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack is the way to go, as it's on sale for $64.99 at Amazon (34% off). We busted out our trusty abacus to figure out the breakdown—$16.25 per tracker.

It's not much more if you only want a single Apple AirTag—it's on sale for $18 at Amazon (38% off). Turning to our abacus once again, that works out to $36 for two or $54 for three when purchasing individually.

While an AirTag 2 is likely to come out at some point, we'd be shocked if pricing came anywhere near these discounted rates for the current AirTag. There are all kinds of use cases, too. I hide a tracker in my cars and motorcycle, and also own a wallet with a built-in slot for an AirTag.

You can also find pet collars with slots for AirTags, along with a whole bunch of other supported products. The small size gives these trackers a ton of versatility to keep tabs on just about anything that you don't want to lose (backpacks and laptop bags, key chains, and the list goes on).

AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds And More Apple Device Deals

Closeup render of Apple's AirPods 4.

Could you use a new set of earbuds instead? If so, Apple's AirPods 4 is a strong value right now at $84.99 on Amazon (34% off). This is an all-time low price.

One thing to note is these earbuds do not feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. Apple offers a version of the AirPods 4 with ANC, which is on sale for $148.99 (17% off).

Both are built around the same H2 chip and both support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Other shared features include a force sensor, comfortable design, IP54 rating (dust, sweat, and water), automatic device switching, and up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with the charging case).

Here are some more Apple device deals...
