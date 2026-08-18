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Apple AirTag 2 Deal Drops Trackers To A Record-Low $89 For A 4-Pack

by Paul LillyTuesday, August 18, 2026, 10:53 AM EDT
Apple AirTag 2 attached to a backpack.
Apple AirTag 2 - Image: Apple

Apple launched its second-generation AirTag tracker with a handful of notable upgrades back in January of this year, and now seven months later, it's available at a discount at multiple retailers, both for the single-pack and four-pack. The timely deal arrives on the heels of Apple raising prices across its hardware lineup, including its budget-focused MacBook Neo.

Apple AirTag 2: Upgrades And Where To Buy

Row of four Apple AirTag 2 trackers.
Apple AirTag 2 trackers - Image: Apple

The cost of a single AirTag 2 tracker is currently as low as $24, which is $5 off the MSRP, while the four-pack is now discounted to as low as $89 for a chunkier $10 savings over the MSRP. You can find the discounts at several major retailers:
Target is the odd retailer out with 99-cent higher pricing on both the single-pack and four-pack options, though it's still a good deal.

The latest-generation AirTag sports a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the same as found in some of Apple's mobile devices like the iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. This is key to some of the upgrades compared to the first-generation AirTag.

"Using haptic, visual, and audio feedback, Precision Finding guides users to their lost items from up to 50% farther away than the previous generation.1 And an upgraded Bluetooth chip expands the range at which items can be located. For the first time, users can use Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, to find their AirTag, bringing a powerful experience to the wrist," Apple explains.

Apple AirTags
Apple AirTag 2 - Image: Apple

Additionally, Apple upgraded the guts of the AirTag 2 to deliver a 50% louder chime. According to Apple, this enables users to hear the AirTag 2 from twice as far as the first-generation model. Meanwhile, it continues to run on a user-replaceable CR2032 lithium coin battery.

Do you need a four-pack? It all depends on how many items you want to track. I picked up several of the first-generation models a while back and use them to track my vehicles (two cars and a motorcycle) and a supported wallet.

You can find a lot of accessories that support AirTag trackers, such as pet collars, keychains, and even insoles for children's shoes. They're small enough to hide virtually anywhere, though, such as tucked into a laptop bag.
Tags:  deals, Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), airtag, airtag 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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