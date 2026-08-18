Apple AirTag 2 Deal Drops Trackers To A Record-Low $89 For A 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 2 - Image: Apple



Apple launched its second-generation AirTag tracker with a handful of notable upgrades back in January of this year, and now seven months later, it's available at a discount at multiple retailers, both for the single-pack and four-pack. The timely deal arrives on the heels of Apple raising prices across its hardware lineup, including its budget-focused MacBook Neo.



Apple AirTag 2: Upgrades And Where To Buy

Apple AirTag 2 trackers - Image: Apple



The cost of a single AirTag 2 tracker is currently as low as $24, which is $5 off the MSRP, while the four-pack is now discounted to as low as $89 for a chunkier $10 savings over the MSRP. You can find the discounts at several major retailers:

"Using haptic, visual, and audio feedback, Precision Finding guides users to their lost items from up to 50% farther away than the previous generation.1 And an upgraded Bluetooth chip expands the range at which items can be located. For the first time, users can use Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, to find their AirTag, bringing a powerful experience to the wrist," Apple explains.





Apple AirTag 2 - Image: Apple





Additionally, Apple upgraded the guts of the AirTag 2 to deliver a 50% louder chime. According to Apple, this enables users to hear the AirTag 2 from twice as far as the first-generation model. Meanwhile, it continues to run on a user-replaceable CR2032 lithium coin battery.





Do you need a four-pack? It all depends on how many items you want to track. I picked up several of the first-generation models a while back and use them to track my vehicles (two cars and a motorcycle) and a supported wallet.



