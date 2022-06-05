CATEGORIES
Apple AirPods Pro Price Slashed To $180 With This Hot Deal, Just $99 For 2nd Gen AirPods

by Lane BabuderSunday, June 05, 2022, 02:36 PM EDT
If you're looking for some hot deals on some popular earbud, whether you're an Apple or Android fan, we've got you covered.

Let's start off with Apple AirPods Pro (pictured above). With features like Active Noise Canceling (ANC), adaptive EQ, and transparency modes these in-ear buds have set the bar for iPhone users. Today they're on sale at a discount of 28%, making them only $179.99 down from their normal $249.00.

Next up, we have the 2nd generation Apple AirPods. Although these previous-gen models do not have all of the advanced features of newer models, they are still a strong contender and great Bluetooth earbuds. At 37% off they're only $99.99, making these even better if you're a budget-conscious Apple fan.

Most of today's deals are audio related, but there's currently a big discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, so we worked it into our list here. Toting a number of customizable interface features, a strong set of health options, and of course compatibility with all Apple devices and even some non-apple devices, the Apple Watch is one of the more popular wearables on the markets. It's on sale now for only $329.00, a discount of over $70.


Of course, we can't leave out the Android fans out there, and Samsung has god you covered. Its Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for only $94.99, down 37%, for a savings of about $55. These earbuds have a comparable feature set to the AirPods Pro up above. Features such as active noise canceling, pass through mode, and quick charging are all present, along with much more.
