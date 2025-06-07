Score Apple AirPods Pro Or AirPods 4 For Low Father’s Day Prices





Father's Day is only a week away at this point, and if you're struggling for a gift idea to show your pops how much he's appreciated, we have a suggestion—how about a fancy new set of AirPods? Yes, premium earbuds costs more than a tie and/or a 'World's Greatest Dad' mug, but with some models discounted to all-time low or near all-time low prices, this is a great time to splurge.





Apple's AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, which are discounted to $169 at Amazon. That's a 32% discount over MSRP and also the cheapest these have been so far in 2025. The only time we saw them sell for was less was during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday season, when these AirPods briefly dipped to $153.99. What you see pictured above floating in some sort of dark abyss iswireless earbuds, which are discounted to. That's a 32% discount over MSRP and also the cheapest these have been so far in 2025. The only time we saw them sell for was less was during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday season, when these AirPods briefly dipped to $153.99.





The current discount has these AirPods at a great price. Until a newer model arrives, the AirPods Pro 2 is Apple's flagship set of earbuds. It's powered by Apple's H2 chip, which drives an improved active noise cancellation (ANC) experience that Apple says is up to two times better than the original AirPods Pro (which I've been using for a long while and still love).





These second-generation earbuds also improve on the battery life, with the AirPods Pro 2 rated to last for up to 6 hours with ANC turned on or up to 7 hours with ANC turned off, and up to 30 hours with the included charging case. Those figures are up fro 4.5, 5, and 24 hours, respectively, on the original AirPods Pro.





I haven't played with the AirPods Pro 2, but do own and often use the first-gen model. They're comfy, they sound great, and the ANC is excellent. If I needed new earbuds, I wouldn't hesitate to jump on this deal.













Apple's AirPods 4 for $99 at Amazon (save $30), or snag the AirPods 4 with ANC for If you're looking for a premium audio experience in a little bit of a cheaper package, you can scorefor, or snag thefor $148.99 at Amazon (save $30.01) . We'd be more inclined to pounce on the AirPods Pro 2 if wanting ANC, but this is an option that will save a you few bucks.





These are also powered by the same H2 chip as the Pro variant. You get the same personalized Spatial Audio experience with dynamic head tracking, the same IP54 protection against dust, sweat, and water, and nearly the same battery life at up to 5 hours per charge, and 30 hours with the included USB-C charging case.





Not digging either of these? Here are a few more gift ideas that are on sale...







