Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Are Cool But The AirPods Pro 2 For $99 Is A Steal Of A Deal





Apple unveiled several new products at its Awe Dropping event, including the iPhone 17 series with its first Air model in tow, several upgraded watches, and a promising third-generation update to its AirPods Pro earbuds. The AirPods Pro 3 boast some neat upgrades, such as a claimed 2x boost to active noise cancellation and a live translation capability, but if you're willing to stay a generation behind, there's a killer deal to be had on the AirPods Pro 2.





Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for an incredibly low $99.99 at Woot after applying coupon code EARBUDS20 at checkout, which knocks 20% off the already-discounted $124.99 price tag. The caveat? These are factory reconditioned earbuds, not brand new.





"A 'factory recondition' item was returned, inspected, and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner. Each product comes backed by an assigned manufacturer warranty OR our very own (90-day) Woot warranty. It's as close to new as you can get without technically being 'new'," Woot explains.





Even better, the listing indicates that it comes with a 1-year warranty through Amazon, which owns Woot, and that that is obviously much longer than 90 days. We don't often promote renewed deals, but this one is an exception that is definitely worth considering.





While now officially a last-generation product, the AirPods Pro 2 are excellent earbuds in their own right. Just as it's claiming with the AirPods Pro 3, Apple says the AirPods Pro 2 deliver a generational 2x ANC improvement. These high-end earbuds also boast personalized spatial audio, four silicone ear tip sizes (XS, S, M, and L), an included MagSafe charger, and up to 6 hours of battery life (or up to 30 hours if factoring in the MagSafe case).













Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are available to preorder for $249.99 at Best Buy, and of course they arrive in brand-new condition. They release on September 19, 2025 (a week from this Friday). Folks, that's a killer deal. However, if you really must have the latest and greatest,are available to, and of course they arrive in brand-new condition. They release on September 19, 2025 (a week from this Friday).





In addition to yet another claimed 2x ANC uplift and a nifty live translation feature, the latest AirPod Pro earbuds sport a new in-ear design that Apple says will fit more people than ever, based on utilizing over 10,000 ear scans and more than 100,000 hours of user research.





The latest earbuds from Apple also feature IP57 sweat and water resistance for better durability than ever before, a custom-built heart rate sensor, an expanded hearing health experience, new foam-infused ear tips in five sizes for better noise isolation, and longer battery life at up to 8 hours.





