Apple AirPods Max Are Up On A Great Limited Time $100 Amazon Discount Deal





Did you totally space on Mother's Day and forget to buy a gift? Well hey, a belated gift is better than no gift at all. Provided your mother or wife, or whoever you're shopping for has an appreciation for headphones and earbuds, then you're in luck—there are all kinds of audio products on sale at Amazon right now, including several limited time deals.





Apple's AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones—it's discounted to $449.99 right now (save $100), which is 18% below MSRP. Additionally, the sale price applies to a variety of color options, including Space Gray (shown above), Pink, Silver, and Sky Blue. One of those limited time bargains is—it's discounted to, which is 18% below MSRP. Additionally, the sale price applies to a variety of color options, including Space Gray (shown above), Pink, Silver, and Sky Blue.





This deal matches its lowest price in 2024, and nearly matches its all-time low of $429, which it fell to during Black Friday in 2021. Since then, it's dipped to the current $449.99 price a handful of times, though typically for very short stints at a time. If you're been waiting for these headphones with active noise cancellation and Dolby Atmos support to drop in price, now is the time to pull the trigger.













Beats Studio Pro that's on sale for $179.95 at Amazon (save $170.04), which is a whopping 49% below MSRP. Of course, paying full price for audio products is silly in most cases (audio products are frequently on 'sale'), but this is another limited time deal and one of the lowest prices we've seen in several months. If you're looking for something smaller, lighter weight, and more affordable, then check out thethat's on sale for, which is a whopping 49% below MSRP. Of course, paying full price for audio products is silly in most cases (audio products are frequently on 'sale'), but this is another limited time deal and one of the lowest prices we've seen in several months.





Here again, Amazon is offering the same discount on multiple color options, including Black (shown above), Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone. Color options aside, you're looking at a headset with excellent battery life (up to 40 hours, with a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge providing up to 4 hours of additional playback), adaptive active noise cancellation, one-touch pairing, and lossless audio via USB-C, to name some of the highlights.













Beats Studio Buds—this is yet another limited time deal, with Amazon knocking the price down to $79.95 (save $70) for a chunky 47% discount over MSRP.

Do you prefer a set of earbuds over a headset? Then have a gander at the—this is yet another limited time deal, with Amazon knocking the price down tofor a chunky 47% discount over MSRP.





The color options on this one include Black (shown above), Moon Gray, Ocean Blue, Red, Sunset Pink, and White. Incidentally, you could see the price drop even further for the Ocean Blue option, which is currently listed at $72.75.





These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation with a transparency mode. They also feature IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, up to 8 hours of listening time (up to 24 hours when factoring in the included charging case), and a bundle of three soft ear tip sizes.





Here are some more deals that are on tap...