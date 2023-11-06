Apple AirPods And Beats Buds Are Just $99 And Other Early Black Friday Deals

We're into the second week of November and, as expected, retailers have begun pumping out early Black Friday bargains like they're going out of style. If you're ready to jam out to savings as well, then check out these deals we've rounded up on various audio gear, including some sweet discounts on wireless Beats and AirPod products.

Topping the list is, which are marked down to(save $50). The discount doesn't quite match the lowest price to date, but it comes very close. You can also select from several different color options, each of which is priced the same.

Regardless of the color you select, all of these earbuds offer up support for spatial audio to immerse yourself in your playlist, and active noise cancellation to drown out ambient sounds They also come with three soft, silicone eartip sizes for a snug and comfortable fit. And as for battery life, Apple says you can expect up to 8 hours of listening time, plus two full charges from the included charging case for up to 24 hours total.













Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99 (save $30). Yes, these are Apple's previous generation earbuds, but they feature the same H1 headphone chip that's found in the 3rd Generation AirPods. They also sound excellent, are comfortable to wear, and offer up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, or more than 24 hours if factoring in the charging case.





If you're invested in Apple's ecosystem, the AirPod line serves up the most seamless experience, in terms of automatic switching between your devices and integrating with your devices. Other features include dual optical sensors, motion-detecting accelerometer, speech-detecting accelerometer, double-tap controls, and dual beamforming microphones.













3rd Generation Apple AirPods on sale for $149.99 at Amazon (save $19.01). There's a $50 price gap between these and the previous model that's on sale, but you do get a few extras, including personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.





Apple also added a force sensor to its 3rd Gen AirPods for more robust touch controls, as well as sweat and water resistance to the earbuds and charging case, respectively. Other added features include an adaptive EQ, custom high-excursion Apple driver, custom high dynamic range amplifier, a skin detecting sensor, an inward-facing microphone (in addition to dual beamforming mics), and longer battery life—up to 6 hours of listening time, or over 30 hours with the charging case.





