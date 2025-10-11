CATEGORIES
home News

Apple AirPods 4 Are Still Just $89 And Other Great Prime Day Leftover Deals

by Paul LillySaturday, October 11, 2025, 10:44 AM EDT
Closeup render of Apple's AirPods 4.
You may have missed out on Amazon's two-day Prime Big Deal Days event last event, but don't go kicking yourself in regret. Amazon pretty much always marks down items, and we keep a constant pulse on the more interesting deals. Additionally, some of last week's bargains are still lingering, including some great prices on Apple products. It's a great time to go Apple picking.

Case in point, you can bag a set of Apple AirPods 4 for $89 at Amazon (31% off). Folks, that's an all-time low price. It's also the latest version of Apple's non-Pro AirPods, at least until it gets around to introducing a regular set of AirPods 5 to go with its AirPods 5 Pro.

These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H2 chip and come with a USB-C charging case. The earbuds support personalized spatial audio, they're sweat and water resistant, and the deliver up to 5 hours of battery life, plus another 30 hours stored in the charging case.

One thing to note is that these do not have Apple's excellent active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. However, you get the AirPods 4 with ANC on sale too—they're listed for $118.98 at Amazon (34% off). In addition to ANC, these earbuds further up the ante with a case that supports wireless charging. The case also has a speaker for Apple's Find My feature, and the ANC model supports Apple's Live Translation feature.

Front and angled side renders of Apple's AirPods Max on a black and gray gradient background.

For those who prefer a set of wireless headphones over earbuds, check out Apple's AirPods Max—it's on sale for $429 at Amazon (22% off). It's pricier than a set of AirPods, but here again, we're looking at an all-time low price.

This is Apple's introductory over-the-ear headphone product and it's a really one. It's a premium headphone with an aluminum frame, padded earcups, a comfortable headband, and a great sound with spatial audio and ANC support (up to 2X more ANC compared to the AirPods 4, according to Apple).

Apple rates the battery life at up to 20 hours of listening time on a full charge. If you run out of juice, Apple says a quick 5-minute charge yields 1.5 hours of listening time.

You can also choose between a variety of colors at the same price, including Midnight (shown above), Blue, Orange, and Starlight. There's also a Purple colorway, but it's not on sale.

Here are some more nifty deals (mostly Apple)...
Tags:  deals, Apple, airpods 4
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment