Apple AirPods 4 Are Still Just $89 And Other Great Prime Day Leftover Deals





You may have missed out on Amazon's two-day Prime Big Deal Days event last event, but don't go kicking yourself in regret. Amazon pretty much always marks down items, and we keep a constant pulse on the more interesting deals. Additionally, some of last week's bargains are still lingering, including some great prices on Apple products. It's a great time to go Apple picking.





Apple AirPods 4 for $89 at Amazon (31% off). Folks, that's an all-time low price. It's also the latest version of Apple's non-Pro AirPods, at least until it gets around to introducing a regular set of AirPods 5 to go with its AirPods 5 Pro.





These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H2 chip and come with a USB-C charging case. The earbuds support personalized spatial audio, they're sweat and water resistant, and the deliver up to 5 hours of battery life, plus another 30 hours stored in the charging case.





One thing to note is that these do not have Apple's excellent active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. However, you get the AirPods 4 with ANC on sale too—they're listed for $118.98 at Amazon (34% off). In addition to ANC, these earbuds further up the ante with a case that supports wireless charging. The case also has a speaker for Apple's Find My feature, and the ANC model supports Apple's Live Translation feature.













Apple's AirPods Max—it's on sale for $429 at Amazon (22% off). It's pricier than a set of AirPods, but here again, we're looking at an all-time low price. For those who prefer a set of wireless headphones over earbuds, check out—it's on sale for. It's pricier than a set of AirPods, but here again, we're looking at an all-time low price.





This is Apple's introductory over-the-ear headphone product and it's a really one. It's a premium headphone with an aluminum frame, padded earcups, a comfortable headband, and a great sound with spatial audio and ANC support (up to 2X more ANC compared to the AirPods 4, according to Apple).





Apple rates the battery life at up to 20 hours of listening time on a full charge. If you run out of juice, Apple says a quick 5-minute charge yields 1.5 hours of listening time.





You can also choose between a variety of colors at the same price, including Midnight (shown above), Blue, Orange, and Starlight. There's also a Purple colorway, but it's not on sale.





