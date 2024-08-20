Samsung 57" 8K Monitor, Apple 9th Gen iPad Both 40% Off And More Great Deals

Given unlimited budgets, there would be little reason to buy anything but the latest generation products (with some exceptions, like a buggy release for an item that needs to mature). If you're in that position, more power to you, For everyone else, however, the trick is finding value in older generation items that are still capable, like this deal for Apple's 9th Generation iPad tablet.
You can find Apple's 9th Gen iPad (Wi-Fi)
on sale for $199 at Amazon (save $130
) right now. That's a huge 40% discount over the MSRP, and while the 9th Gen iPad hasn't been selling for its launch price, this is an all-time low price and the first time it's been below the $200 mark.
Released in 2021, the 9th Gen iPad is getting a little old at this point, though it's still a decent option for knocking around the web, playing games, and whatever else you might want to use a tablet for. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display powered by Apple's custom A13 Bionic chip, making it a faster tablet than the 3rd Gen iPad Air that this editor is still toting.
Other features include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, 8-megapixel wide rear camera, a Touch ID button, and 64GB of built-in storage. The discounted tablet is available for an all-time low in both Space Gray
and Silver
color options.
Likewise, other versions of this tablet are on sale as well...
If opting for the Wi-Fi + Cellular option with 256GB of storage, the better deal applies to the Space Gray model. Just be sure to check the coupon box on the product page.
Another item that's now selling for an all-time low price is Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9
monitor, which is on sale for $1,499.99 at Amazon (save $1,000)
. Like the 9th Gen iPad, you're looking at a 40% discount over MSRP, though the actual savings over recent street pricing is closer to around $200 (pricing has fluctuated on this display).
This is a giant and expansive gaming monitor, to say the least. It's an 8K resolution (7680x2160) display, or as Samsung pitches it, the "world's first dual UHD monitor." It's essentially like having two 4K displays, but without the annoying gap or bezels in the middle.
Beyond the sheer size, there's a lot to like about this monitor. Some of the highlights include mini LED backlighting, 240Hz refresh rate (and 1ms response time), FreeSync Premium Pro certifications, HDR support (it's DsiplayHDR 1000 certified with a 1,000 nits peak brightness rating), HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity.
Here are some more deals worth checking out...