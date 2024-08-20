Samsung 57" 8K Monitor, Apple 9th Gen iPad Both 40% Off And More Great Deals





Given unlimited budgets, there would be little reason to buy anything but the latest generation products (with some exceptions, like a buggy release for an item that needs to mature). If you're in that position, more power to you, For everyone else, however, the trick is finding value in older generation items that are still capable, like this deal for Apple's 9th Generation iPad tablet.





Apple's 9th Gen iPad (Wi-Fi) on sale for $199 at Amazon (save $130) right now. That's a huge 40% discount over the MSRP, and while the 9th Gen iPad hasn't been selling for its launch price, this is an all-time low price and the first time it's been below the $200 mark.





Released in 2021, the 9th Gen iPad is getting a little old at this point, though it's still a decent option for knocking around the web, playing games, and whatever else you might want to use a tablet for. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display powered by Apple's custom A13 Bionic chip, making it a faster tablet than the 3rd Gen iPad Air that this editor is still toting.





Space Gray and Silver color options. Other features include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, 8-megapixel wide rear camera, a Touch ID button, and 64GB of built-in storage. The discounted tablet is available for an all-time low in bothandcolor options.





Likewise, other versions of this tablet are on sale as well...