CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung 57" 8K Monitor, Apple 9th Gen iPad Both 40% Off And More Great Deals

by Paul LillyTuesday, August 20, 2024, 08:58 AM EDT
Front and back views of Apple's 9th Gen iPad (silver and gray) on a gray gradient background.
Given unlimited budgets, there would be little reason to buy anything but the latest generation products (with some exceptions, like a buggy release for an item that needs to mature). If you're in that position, more power to you, For everyone else, however, the trick is finding value in older generation items that are still capable, like this deal for Apple's 9th Generation iPad tablet.

You can find Apple's 9th Gen iPad (Wi-Fi) on sale for $199 at Amazon (save $130) right now. That's a huge 40% discount over the MSRP, and while the 9th Gen iPad hasn't been selling for its launch price, this is an all-time low price and the first time it's been below the $200 mark.

Released in 2021, the 9th Gen iPad is getting a little old at this point, though it's still a decent option for knocking around the web, playing games, and whatever else you might want to use a tablet for. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display powered by Apple's custom A13 Bionic chip, making it a faster tablet than the 3rd Gen iPad Air that this editor is still toting.

Other features include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, 8-megapixel wide rear camera, a Touch ID button, and 64GB of built-in storage. The discounted tablet is available for an all-time low in both Space Gray and Silver color options.

Likewise, other versions of this tablet are on sale as well...
If opting for the Wi-Fi + Cellular option with 256GB of storage, the better deal applies to the Space Gray model. Just be sure to check the coupon box on the product page.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 on a desk.

Another item that's now selling for an all-time low price is Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor, which is on sale for $1,499.99 at Amazon (save $1,000). Like the 9th Gen iPad, you're looking at a 40% discount over MSRP, though the actual savings over recent street pricing is closer to around $200 (pricing has fluctuated on this display).

This is a giant and expansive gaming monitor, to say the least. It's an 8K resolution (7680x2160) display, or as Samsung pitches it, the "world's first dual UHD monitor." It's essentially like having two 4K displays, but without the annoying gap or bezels in the middle.

Beyond the sheer size, there's a lot to like about this monitor. Some of the highlights include mini LED backlighting, 240Hz refresh rate (and 1ms response time), FreeSync Premium Pro certifications, HDR support (it's DsiplayHDR 1000 certified with a 1,000 nits peak brightness rating), HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity.

Here are some more deals worth checking out...
Tags:  deals, Apple, Amazon, ipad, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (NASDAQ:AMZN)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment