Apple 4th Of July Deals Are Still Hot On iPads And More Near New Low Prices





If you spent the 4th of July weekend grilling up burgers, crushing beers, and watching fireworks instead of shopping deals, then it was a weekend well spent. Even better, you're not missing out on weekend bargains. That's especially true if you're in the market for an Apple product, with Amazon still showing markdowns on iPad tablets and more devices. And with Prime Day right around the corner , that will likely remain true for at least a few more days.





Apple iPad mini (128GB)—it's available for $399 on Amazon (save 20%). Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, July 11. In the lead-up to the sales event, however, there are plenty of deals that are live right now, including a discount on the latest generation—it's available for





Otherwise known as the 7th generation iPad mini, this one sports an 8.3-inch display (same size as the 6th generation model and up slightly from 7.9 inches on every previous model before that), but it's powered by an A17 Pro processor with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. It's also the only iPad mini model to support Apple Intelligence.





256GB model for $499 (17% off) or the 512GB model for $699 (13% off). Other notable features include 12-megapixel cameras on the front and rear (one each), Touch ID support in the top button, USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E support, and as configured here, 128GB of onboard storage. If that's not enough storage, you can snag theor the













On the opposite end of the Apple device spectrum is the 14.2-inch Apple MacBook Pro that's on sale for $1,429 at Amazon (save 11%) as configured. Don't let the "2024" designation in the listing fool you, this is the latest version of the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, which rocks Apple's custom M4 silicon. In this trim, the M4 chip consists of a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. And yes, it supports Apple Intelligence.





You also get 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD) in this configuration.





Other features include a 3024x1964 resolution, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness (HDR), a 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP Center Stage camera with 1080p video recording, a six speaker system, a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI output, three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, an SDXC card slot, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, Touch ID support, and up to 24 hours of battery life (video streaming).





